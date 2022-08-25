How to claim this week's (August 25) free Epic Games Store title? Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary pack and more is up for grabs

A Destiny 2 pack is the latest offering in the Epic Games Store, and they have made sure that fans are excited about it. The popular digital video game storefront has built a solid reputation within the gaming community by consistently providing free premium video games and downloadable content. Interestingly, this week's offerings are bound to hype up both Destiny and indie game fans.

To mark the entry of Destiny 2 to the store, players can acquire the 30th Anniversary Celebration pack at no cost, which Bungie released a few months ago.

Wario64 @Wario64 Ring of Pain is free on Epic Games Store. Next free titles include Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Knockout City bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Ring of Pain is free on Epic Games Store. Next free titles include Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Knockout City bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/vrBavRuiWw

Fortunately, that's not all as Epic Games Store is also offering a brand new game alongside Bungie's popular FPS title. Players can pick up Ring of Pain this week, with both options being excellent choices and certainly providing variety in terms of genres. However, interested players must redeem them as quickly as possible.

Epic Games Store offers Destiny 2 additional content along with RIng of Pain as its latest offerings

The first important piece of information for players is the expiry date of these offers. Since the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Celebration Pack was offered a day earlier, it will expire as a free offering on August 30, while Ring of Pain will be redeemable for one extra day, i.e. August 31. Players should try to add both of these titles to their library as soon as possible.

The first step for interested players is to log into their Epic Games Store account. They can do so through a web browser or the Epic Games Store app itself, and then scroll down to the free games section. All currently free games will be listed there, and players must select one.

Upon selection, the store will take them to the game's main page. Although there is an alternative process of searching for the game using the search bar, this is slightly trickier for those who may not know what this week's offering is.

Once they have reached the game's page, players will have to click on 'Get' to begin the process of adding it to their Epic Games Store library. On the next page, they will have to select 'Confirm'. Generally, players are required to pay the game's price, given the premium nature of the offerings. However, they will be added at no cost if players redeem them within the offer period.

This is all that players need to do to enjoy this week's free offering. The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Celebration Pack celebrates Bungie's long legacy and offers many exciting rewards for players, including a rare armor set, an exotic rocket launcher, and more. While it's not a full game in itself, this pack will be a valuable addition for anyone planning to start their Destiny 2 journey as the base game is free-to-play.

Ring of Pain follows the effective formula of iconic titles like Slay the Spire, but with its own unique spin. Players have to crawl through a dungeon full of unimaginable horrors and make critical decisions along the way. No two moments are the same, and balancing between greed and escape is necessary. Although the game is quite different in comparison to Destiny 2, it's a good choice for players who love the genre.

Edited by Atul S