How to claim this week's (September 1) free Epic Games Store title? Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more are up for grabs

With Shadow of the Tomb Raider currently available for free, the Epic Games Store has begun its weekly ritual in grand fashion. Many fans have complained about the type of games being provided for free in recent times. However, with the onset of September, the digital storefront has dropped some major titles at no cost to gamers worldwide.

With its weekly tradition of offering premium games, the Epic Games Store has quickly become one of Steam's biggest rivals, competing to be the most popular digital storefront. As part of its initiative, it has even included big names like Borderlands 3, so players generally have good choices every week.

Wario64 @Wario64 Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Knockout City Armazillo Bundle are free on Epic Games Store. Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator and Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Bundle are the next freebies bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Knockout City Armazillo Bundle are free on Epic Games Store. Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator and Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Bundle are the next freebies bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/mvrhXArWcL

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the three offerings that the store has this week. Additionally, there's a premium bundle for EA's Knockout City, generally costing players actual money to purchase. However, players must redeem these games within a set period of time to enjoy their benefits. The final offering is an underrated gem, Submerged, which can be an exciting choice for certain types of gamers.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and two other items are now free on the Epic Games Store

As always, players must log in to their Epic Games Store account to enjoy this week's offerings. Once logged in, they will have to scroll down to find the free games being offered. Alternatively, they can search the store's catalog to find it directly.

After reaching the game's page, they must click on "Get" and will be taken to the next page, where they usually have to select a mode of payment.

But thanks to the Epic Games Store offering these titles for free, players won't have to spend any money. After pressing 'Confirm', the selected game will be added to their library, from where they can download and install it.

Furthermore, all games claimed in this manner will be added permanently to the player's library once they are redeemed, but this must be done before September 8, 2022.

Players can get the Armazillo Bundle in Knockout City by simply logging into the game using the Epic Launcher. The bundle is a premium DLC that adds new content to the free-to-play base game. Then there's Submerged, a "relaxploration" video game that is a great option for many gamers.

Submerged: Hidden Depths takes players on a visual journey into an underwater world. As structures from the previous world decay, players will be given the task of exploring and discovering the secrets of the new world. While it might not feature combat, the game offers a beautiful setting and plot for anyone seeking a more relaxed gaming experience.

This week's ultimate winner is, obviously, Shadow of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which takes players into the iconic character's evolution. This is claimed to be the game where Lara becomes the Tomb Raider, with an exciting journey awaiting players. Furthermore, the Definitive Edition has additional content that the base game does not, making it an even better offer. With such great offerings from the Epic Games Store, fans will certainly have a great time this week.

