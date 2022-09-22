How to claim this week's (September 22) free Epic Games Store titles? Ark: Survival Evolved and more up for grabs

Ark: Survival Evolved is one of two free titles offered by the Epic Games Store. The digital retailer has quickly made a name in the community, and one of the main reasons is its free offerings. While most outlets offer some titles at no cost, the Epic Games Store goes one step higher - by letting fans hold on to said games forever.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames ‍



Head to the Epic Games Store to claim both Gloomhaven and ARK: Survival Evolved for FREE this week! Double the adventure, double the funHead to the Epic Games Store to claim both Gloomhaven and ARK: Survival Evolved for FREE this week! epic.gm/freegames Double the adventure, double the fun 😮‍💨Head to the Epic Games Store to claim both Gloomhaven and ARK: Survival Evolved for FREE this week! epic.gm/freegames https://t.co/CCx0fVAYmU

Such not only includes indie hits, but there have been AAA games like Borderlands 3 in the past as well. While the offerings have been a bit lukewarm recently, it's no longer the case, with two excellent titles now available to be redeemed.

Ark: Survival Evolved has become a massive hit since its release with one of the largest player bases. There's infinite scope to develop one's base, and tame dinosaurs and other creatures.

Gloomhaven might not be a recognizable name, but it's an amazing adaptation of the tabletop classic. The most important thing for an interested person will be to redeem the games in the stipulated time.

Ark: Survival Evolved is one of the biggest games to be offered by Epic Games Store

Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven can be freely acquired until September 29, and interested players shouldn't delay too much.

Here's how to claim the two titles:

Redeeming these games will be easy, and the first thing you will require is an Epic Games Store account. It can be created on any standard browser and is free of charge. Additionally, it can be linked to PlayStation and Xbox accounts to enjoy cross-progression on applicable games. Once done, you will have to log into their accounts on the same browser or use the dedicated app on their PCs. The next task is to search for the games and go to their page. This can be done with the help of the taskbar, which lies on top of the website. Alternatively, you can scroll down to the relevant section where Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven can be found. You will have to select one and proceed to the description page on the Epic Games Store. Pressing Get will take you to the next page, where you will have to enter the payment details. Thanks to the offers of the Epic Games Store, here's the fun part - Gloomhaven and Ark: Survival Evolved can be added to your library at no additional cost.

Once added, players can then download and install the games. Both titles will stay there permanently and won't be removed after the redeemable week. However, they should note that they will get the base versions of the games, and any DLC will have to be purchased separately.

Both games are excellent in their respective genres, but Ark: Survival Evolved is the bigger one. It offers single-player and multi-player experiences, and has expanded massively over the years. Players must make the most of their surroundings to survive the hostile lands, and the wilderness will truly throw all kinds of challenges.

