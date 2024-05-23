How to claim Wuthering Waves Twitch drops: Astrites, Advanced Resonance potion, and more

Wuthering Waves Twitch drops are live with exciting rewards that resonate a lot with the core aspects of the game. Some currencies such as Astrites, Shell Credits, and a lot more are being given away with the latest collaboration between Kuro Games and Twitch, all to support a streamer program.

Right after the official launch, players or anyone interested in bagging some Twitch rewards can head over to any stream under the Wuthering Waves category. However, one small requirement to get these rewards includes gifting or buying two Twitch subscriptions to any Wuthering Waves streamer.

More details are listed below.

Wuthering Waves Twitch drops guide

The Wuthering Waves Twitch drops have been made public from the launch time on May 22 until June 22 Pacific Time. The date of the launch will vary based on different regions.

The following steps should guide you through the claiming process on Twitch:

Create an account or log in to an existing one via any device, be it your PC or mobile.

Gift or buy a subscription of any tier to a streamer exclusively under the Wuthering Waves category.

Go to your Twitch inventory to view the drop. To open the inventory, click on your profile icon at the top-right of the screen, followed by "Drops & Rewards." Lastly, select the "Inventory" tab for your drops.

Enter the game and the server with a created character.

Open the menu, followed by the "Settings" tab from the bottom-right of your screen.

Click on "Other," and then "Redemption Code." If you do not see "Other" options, you must reach Union rank 2 to unlock the redemption code function inside the game .

. Enter the code given in your Twitch inventory and click confirm to receive the rewards via in-game email.

Drops and Rewards section for Wuthering Waves Twitch drops (Image via Twitch)

Here is a list of all the Wuthering Waves Twitch drops from the launch day program of Wuthering Waves:

Astrites

Shell Credits

Incomplete Overload Class Echo

Advanced Resonance Potion

Advanced Energy Core

Any subscription gifted or made to a streamer without Wuthering Waves as their currently streaming game under the same category will not count towards the reward. As mentioned, it is important to reach Union rank 2 to input any kind of redemption code.

