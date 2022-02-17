How to clear the Anomalous Growth in Horizon Forbidden West

As players begin to explore in Horizon Forbidden West, they are bound to come across some of the Anomalous Growth clusters that are scattered around the map. These glowing red crystal formations can be found in places as early as The Daunt, but they can't be destroyed right away.

If Aloy gets close enough to one of the Anomalous Growth sites, she will simply mutter that she should come back later. With that, the spot gets marked on the map as a blocked path. While it's nice that the spot remains marked, the game doesn't inform the players on how they can eventually break through those Anomalous Growth paths.

A tool called Igniter will be needed to destroy the Anomalous Growth or Firegleam in Horizon Forbidden West

Progress in the story to earn more special gear (Image via Sony)

Destroying the Anomalous Growth sites is tied directly to the main story of Horizon Forbidden West. Players will need to go far enough in their main quests to earn the special gear that destroys the Anomalous Growth sites around the map. Getting the special gear is fairly easy, and players are given tutorial sections within the main quests.

The quest in particular is called "Death's Door" and it brings about some major plot points between Aloy and Hades. When players reach the quest with the deadly AI, they will know they have the solution to the red crystals up ahead. The growths are given an official name, which is Firegleam to match the red glowing crystal look, as well as the explosions that follow them.

To destroy the Firegleam, Aloy will be given a tool called the Igniter. Once she has the igniter, players can simply walk up to the Firegleam and hold R2, just like prying open a door. Aloy will play out a short animation of her applying electricity to the Firegleam with her spear, and a few seconds later, the wall will explode.

What is on the other side of the Firegleam sites?

Most of the time, players will find Firegleam sites when they are exploring or within a main quest. If the Firegleam is found in a main quest, that will typically indicate a hidden path that players need to move forward with. That rule also applies to the Relic Ruins around the map.

In terms of exploration, many random Firegleam walls will contain some rare materials and the potential for Greenshine. Every site is different, so players will need to explore the West with Aloy for the best results.

