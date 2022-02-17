How does climbing work in Horizon Forbidden West?

Climbing is an integral part of Horizon Forbidden West in nearly every corner of the game that players find themselves in. Whether Aloy is progressing through a major mission, attempting to explore one of the Relic Ruins, or taking out a Rebel Camp, climbing will likely be involved.

With the last game in mind, climbing has certainly changed for the better in Horizon Forbidden West, but there are new mechanics to learn. Horizon Zero Dawn had climbing mechanics that were far simpler but also more limited. Using new equipment and a system that allows for a freedom of leverage points, climbing has become far more advantageous.

The climbing system in Horizon Forbidden West

Follow the yellow indicators on the rocks. (Image via PlayStation)

What separates climbing in Horizon Forbidden West from Zero Dawn is the freedom of the mechanic within the new game. Previously, players would need to stick to very linear climbing points that were highlighted in yellow paint. Without those points, climbing was impossible and it made environments far more difficult to traverse. In Forbidden West, many of the mountain sides and surfaces can be climbed with greater ease.

While the yellow painted points still exist, players can now initiate a scan by pressing R3 quickly to send out a ping. This will mark all possible climbing points on any wall, and it will also display any points that cannot be clung to. Using this new mechanic can make climbing heights around the world far more manageable, and freedom is certainly rewarded.

Along with the new Climbing Annotations, as they're called, players have wall jumps and grappling points to assist with climbing. Any time players see a white marking with a filled-in center, it means they can quickly grapple over, and boosts can also be used by pressing the Circle button. Getting around has never been easier, or faster, and players are rewarded as they learn more about the new system.

Turning on Climbing Annotations in Horizon Forbidden West

Players can see the yellow Climbing Annotations on walls and surfaces by simply using the scan function on the Focus. But there is a way to have them up at all times and it is included in the settings of the game.

Players should head to the accessibility tab in settings after pressing the Start button. From there, scroll to the bottom and make sure that Climbing Annotations are always turned on. This will leave yellow lines and "x" marks up at all times in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee