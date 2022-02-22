How Co-Pilot works in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West was released on February 18th, and many players have been exploring the game world and completing solo campaigns ever since. Lately, however, some players have been wondering if a co-op mode is available for them to play with friends.

Unfortunately, there is no co-op mode available at this time, as the game is single-player. However, there is something called Co-Pilot that players can use.

Co-Pilot lets two players of Horizon Forbidden West play as Aloy at the same time

Co-Pilot is not a traditional co-op mode. Instead, it is an option that is configured in the general settings menu. When players enable Co-Pilot, two controllers are allowed to control one entity of Aloy on the screen.

What this means is that two players can control Aloy at the same time. Perhaps one makes Aloy move around, while the other performs attacks. Players must have two controllers to use this feature.

What are the benefits of using Co-Pilot mode?

Using Co-Pilot, players can help one another with more difficult aspects of the game or even show how to use certain moves (Image via Guerilla Games)

Players can use Co-Pilot in a number of situations. One of these situations could be if a child is playing the game and the parent wants to help them with some of the more challenging content.

Co-Pilot can also be used when someone who has played the game before wants to share their knowledge with a beginner. They can help by moving Aloy around to the intended location or showing the beginner some game secrets.

Playing Co-Pilot with friends

Co-Pilot is the closest thing that Horizon Forbidden West players have to a co-op mode at the moment.

While players can't have the true co-op experience right now, Co-Pilot still allows for collaboration by having both players perform certain actions together.

It is unknown if co-op will come in the future

Co-Pilot is the closest thing that players have at the moment to a real co-op game mode and lets them work with each other to progress in the game (Image via Guerilla Games)

The future of co-op in Horizon Forbidden West is unclear. On the one hand, this is a game designed with single-player in mind. On the other hand, some aspects of the title could benefit from cooperative gameplay.

For now, players who want a co-op mode in the game will have to make do with the Co-Pilot feature.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh