How to collect Cobra Tokens in the Cobra Go event in Free Fire

As a part of the ongoing Project Cobra event, Garena recently added an interesting mini-game in Free Fire called: Cobra Go.

The newly introduced mini-game closely resembles a board game where players can collect Cobra Tokens and redeem them for special Project Cobra items.

The mini-game went live on 19th February, and Free Fire players have until 7th March to complete the game and redeem the bagged Cobra Tokens.

In order to play the Cobra Go event, players first need to collect Cobra Dice. These Dice can be found lying around the map alongside the loot. According to internet sleuths, the dice are abundant in the western part of Bermuda, at locations like Clock Tower and Observatory.

Once enough dice have been collected, players can open the Cobra Go mini-game and begin to collect Cobra Tokens.

How to collect Cobra Tokens in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to collect Cobra Tokens in the Cobra Go mini-game in Free Fire:

Step 1: After collecting the dice, players can open the Cobra Go mini-game, which can be found in the Project Cobra tab.

Step 2: They can then click on the 'Roll' button to move forward in the game.

Step 3: Players should keep rolling dice until they reach the end of the game and collect the maximum amount of Cobra Tokens.

Step 4: Once they reach the end of the game, players will have an ample amount of Cobra Tokens to redeem the special Project Cobra items.

Cobra Go Rewards

Players who earn Cobra Coins in the board game can redeem them in the Exchange Store in the Project Cobra event tab. The store is divided into Premium and Classic Store.

Premium Store Items

The Premium Store rewards are as follows:

Cobra Sidekick Top- 80 Tokens Cobra Sidekick Bottom- 60 Tokens Cobra Sidekick Shoes- 40 Tokens

Classic Store Items

The Classic Store rewards are as follows:

Slither Surfboard- 30 Tokens Weapon Royale Voucher- 10 Tokens

Players must note that each item in the Cobra Go game can only be redeemed once through Cobra Tokens.