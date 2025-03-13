How to collect six materials from legendary creatures in Infinity Nikki

Collecting six materials from legendary creatures is one of the Day 2 tasks of the currently ongoing Full Moon Ballad event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This task requires players to groom and collect six materials from legendary animals in Miraland. As of this writing, only three kinds of legendary creatures exist in-game, which means that you will need to groom each of them twice in order to complete this task.

Read on to find out the locations of all these legendary creatures in Infinity Nikki, along with how to collect materials from them for completing the task in the Full Moon Ballad event.

Infinity Nikki: How to groom and collect materials from legendary creatures

As mentioned previously, there are a total of three legendary animals in Infinity Nikki, which are the following:

Dawn Fox

Astral Swan

Bullquet

Detailed below are the locations for all three of them, along with instructions on how to groom and collect materials from them.

1) Dawn Fox

Location of the Dawn Fox in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The Dawn Fox can be found in the Wishing Woods area. To get here, teleport to either the Desperation Orb Warehouse Warp Spire or the Wish Celebration Center Warp Spire, and make your way to the clearing marked on the map. You will find the Dawn Fox here. Keep in mind that you cannot approach it head on, as it will run away.

First use the Shrinking Ability to turn into Momo, then approach the Dawn Fox cautiously. Once it is not scared of you, wait for it to turn around. Then, quickly switch to the Grooming Ability and approach it stealthily. Remember to be fast, or it might run away again. Once you have finished grooming it, you will get one Dawn Fluff legendary material.

You can read this article for a detailed guide on how to obtain Dawn Fluff in Infinity Nikki.

2) Astral Swan

Location of the Astral Swan in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The Astral Swan is located on the westernmost island in the Abandoned District. Teleport to the Stellar Fishing Ground Peak Warp Spire and you will find the Astral Swan right in front of you. Switch to your Grooming Ability and approach it (no need to be stealthy) in order to start grooming it. After you have finished grooming the Astral Swan, you will get one Astral Feather as a reward.

3) Bullquet

Location of the Bullquet in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The Bullquet can be found near Lakeside Hill in Breezy Meadow. Since the Bullquet Care Day event is currently ongoing, you can directly teleport to the Bullquet Habitat. Once there, you will first need to catch the Bustleflies swarming around the Bullquet's head in order to calm it down and groom it.

Use your Bug-Catching Ability to catch the Bustleflies, then switch to the Grooming Ability and groom the Bullquet. You will obtain one Bullquet Felt after you have finished grooming it.

Check out this article for a thorough guide on how to groom the Bullquet and obtain Bullquet Felt.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

