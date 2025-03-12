Infinity Nikki: Full Moon Ballad event guide and rewards

Full Moon Ballad is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.3 wherein players can complete up to four tasks every day in order to collect "Illusibloom Whispers." These Illusibloom Whispers can then be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Glitter Bubbles, and Threads of Purity. This event is similar to the In Search of Lost Dreams event (which is also currently ongoing), as well as the Strings of Time event in version 1.2.
This article provides a guide for all the tasks that need to be completed in the Full Moon Ballad event in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: Full Moon Ballad event guide
The Full Moon Ballad event consists of four tasks that are unlocked every day/every other day, which players need to complete. The following are all the tasks that need to be finished:
Day 1 tasks
1) Complete The Queen's Lament exclusive quest [In The Lonely Song]
This is the main quest for Infinity Nikki 1.3, which focuses on exploring the mystery behind Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins. Completing this quest (which can be found in the Exclusive Quests tab) will mark this task as complete in the Full Moon Ballad event.
2) Upgrade clothing by 30 levels in total
This is a simple task that requires you to upgrade outfits/clothing pieces by a total of 30 levels. You can choose to upgrade three pieces to Level 10 in order to finish this task, or you can upgrade more/other clothing pieces by a few levels each till it reaches a total of 30 levels. Keep in mind that any previously upgraded clothing will not count towards this task.
3) Consume a total of 350 Vital Energy
This task in the Full Moon Ballad event requires you to use up 350 Vital Energy in any of the Realms. You can do this in one day, as the daily cap for Vital Energy is 350, and spending it all in one go will mark this task as complete.
4) Like the photos in a total of 3 Snapshot Hourglasses
You can find Snapshot Hourglasses scattered all across Miraland. Simply open them, view the photograph, and like it. Do this with a total of 3 Snapshot Hourglasses to finish this task in the Full Moon Ballad event.
Infinity Nikki: Full Moon Ballad event rewards
As mentioned, completing the daily tasks will reward you with Illusibloom Whispers, which can be exchanged for the following rewards:
