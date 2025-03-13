How to take a group photo with Ms. Glove in Infinity Nikki

Taking a group photo with Ms. Glove in Infinity Nikki is one of the Day 2 tasks for the Full Moon Ballad event. This event requires players to complete four tasks every day, for which they are rewarded with valuable items such as Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles, etc. This particular Day 2 task is pretty easy, as all it requires you to do is take a photo with the NPC Ms. Glove.

Ad

This article provides detailed information regarding the location of Ms. Glove in Infinity Nikki, along with how to take a group photo with her for the event task in Full Moon Ballad.

Infinity Nikki: Taking a group photo with Ms. Glove for the Full Moon Ballad event

As mentioned above, Ms. Glove is an NPC in Infinity Nikki. Introduced during the main event quest for version 1.3, she can be found at Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins in Breezy Meadow. Keep in mind that you cannot find/interact with Ms. Glove unless you complete the main event story first.

Ad

Trending

Follow these steps to reach Ms. Glove's location and take a photo with her for the Full Moon Ballad event:

Step 1: Reach Ms. Glove's location

You can find Ms. Glove at the very top of the tower in Queen Philomia's Ruins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Ms. Glove can be found next to the piano on the very top floor of Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins. To get there, first teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins High Tower Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. From here, follow the path upwards using the stairs till you reach the very top of the tower where the piano is located.

Ad

Step 2: Sit down and play the piano at night

Start playing the piano (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Ms. Glove will only appear at nighttime, so remember to change the in-game time to night using Run, Pear-Pal. Then, sit down on the stool in front of the piano. Once you do so, Nikki will automatically start playing the piano. After a while, you will see Ms. Glove (who is just a pair of gloves) show up and start playing along with Nikki.

Ad

Step 3: Take a picture with Ms. Glove in the frame

Make sure both Nikki and Ms. Glove are in the shot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once Ms. Glove appears, you must take a photo with her for the Full Moon Ballad Day 2 task. Quickly open the camera and take a picture such that both Nikki and Ms. Glove are in the frame. In case Ms. Glove is not detected in the frame, you can do one of two things:

Ad

Make sure the aperture is set to f/16.

Stand up from the piano and let Ms. Glove play by herself. Now, stand beside her and click the picture.

Once you finish taking the photo correctly, the task to take a group photo with Ms. Glove in the Full Moon Ballad event will be marked as complete.

Also read: How to collect six materials from legendary creatures in Infinity Nikki

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.