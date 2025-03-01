Infinity Nikki The Secrets at Twelve quest guide

The Secrets at Twelve is a World Quest in Infinity Nikki 1.3. It is one of the "Ruin's Adventures" quests in The Queen's Lament event, making this a limited-time quest that is only available in version 1.3. In it, players are tasked with taking photographs of certain areas in the Queen's Palace Ruins area, which is the featured location for the ongoing The Queen's Lament event.

This article provides a guide on how to take the photographs as per the specified requirements and complete The Secrets at Twelve quest in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: The Secrets at Twelve quest walkthrough

The Secrets at Twelve quest location

Location of The Secrets at Twelve quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can begin The Secrets at Twelve quest by talking to the NPC Karloz, who is located slightly north of the Queen's Palace Ruins area. This is also the location for The Full Moon and the Truth quest — another World Quest for the Eerie Season. Reaching this location is also easy, as you just need to teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Entrance Warp Spire and head north to the location marked on the map.

The Secrets at Twelve quest guide

Follow these steps to begin and complete The Secrets at Twelve quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to the NPC Karloz

Interact with Karloz to listen to her story and begin the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you reach the area where the quest is located, you'll happen upon the NPC, Karloz. Upon interacting with her, Karloz will tell you that she is missing some pages necessary for her research and will ask for your help in finding them. She will also ask you to take a photograph of the area.

Step 2: Take the photograph as instructed

Take a photo of the pavilion at night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To proceed, you will need to "take a photo of the pavilion where flowers bloom at night". You can complete this task by teleporting to the Queen's Palace Ruins Entrance Warp Spire and then heading to the location of the pavilion (track its location from the quests tab). Change the in-game time using Run, Pear-Pal to 22:00 and take a picture of the pavilion. Make sure to adjust the camera aperture to f/16, or the pavilion might not be detected correctly.

Step 3: Read the note

Investigate the note that appears (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you take the photo and exit the camera interface, a note will appear near the pavilion. Walk up to it and read it. The note will instruct you to "seek the statue of the violin at twelve o'clock."

Step 4: Head to the violin statue and talk to the person in the window

Go to the window near the statue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

According to the note, you will need to go to the violin statue at noon (12:00). To do so, teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Front Yard Warp Spire and head straight west to where the violin statue is located. Make sure the time is set to 12:00, and notice where the shadow of the statue points to.

The Shadowy Figure will give you the page that Karloz needs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Head toward the window and click on the "Investigate" option. The person who left the note at the pavilion will speak with you and give you the page that Karloz is looking for.

Step 5: Return to Karloz and give her the page

Give the page to Karloz to conclude the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Go back to Karloz's location and give her the page that you just received. Once you do so, The Secrets at Twelve quest in Infinity Nikki will be completed.

