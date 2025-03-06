Infinity Nikki Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest guide

Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows is a new limited-time quest in Infinity Nikki 1.3. It is part of the Tales of Mystery quests in the currently ongoing The Queen's Lament event. This quest requires you to talk to the NPC named Strange (who we met previously while playing the main event story), and solve a puzzle posed by him.

Ad

Do keep in mind that to unlock the Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest, you will first need to complete the "In the Lonely Song" event main story.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest in Infinity Nikki 1.3.

Infinity Nikki: Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest walkthrough

Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest location

Location of the Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

As mentioned previously, the Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest can be started by talking to Strange (and his cat), who can be found in the Queen's palace Ruins area. To get here, teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Front Yard Warp Spire and head straight (facing west) till you see Strange standing with his cat.

Ad

Trending

Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to Strange at night

Interact with Strange to begin the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Once you spot Strange, walk up to him and interact with him. In case you dont find him at the specified location, make sure your in-game time is set to night (22:00 - 4:00).

Ad

Step 2: Solve the puzzle

Strange will ask you to solve his puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

After you talk to Strange, he will give you a puzzle, requiring you to "find the real Strange among five shadows". He will also give you a hint, saying "Humans may be deceived by their eyes, but animals are not, for they trust only their hearts".

Ad

Click on the "I'm ready" option to begin solving the puzzle.

Ad

Finding the actual Strange among the five shadows is easy, as the answer to the puzzle lies in the hint that has already been given to you. The real Strange is the one who has the cat beside him. To get to him, jump up using the big leaf, and you will find Strange and his cat on the terrace. Talk to him to conclude the Midnight Whispers, Restless Shadows quest.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Observation: Palace Ruins quest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.