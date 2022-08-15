How to command your followers in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is a new roguelike game that follows the story of a lamb who is saved from death by a shadowy God. The trade off? The God requires the lamb to cultivate a following in the name of "The One Who Waits."

In order to free The One Who Waits, Cult of the Lamb players will need to gather a massive following and instruct them in various tasks. By the end of the tutorial, players should already have some followers to begin their quest to domination.

However, followers are inherently of no use, so players will have to issue commands in order to maximize their capabilities.

Cult of the Lamb: How to instruct your cultists

Cult of the Lamb players will not have to work too hard to instruct their followers. After all, followers are meant to do the lion's share of the work for The One Who Waits, as the player's Lamb is simply the heralder of the message.

In just a few short clicks or button presses, players will be commanding their flock to carry out their orders with fundamentalist passion.

How to command followers

To command their followers, players will have to follow the steps listed below:

Approach your follower and strike up a conversation. This is usually done via the A button on consoles. Doing so will bring up a menu for the player. In the menu, select the work option. The work choice will be denoted by the icon with a hard hat. Select the appropriate command from the subsequent menu. Players can ask their followers to carry out simple tasks such as gathering resources, but additional tasks can be unlocked as players progress through the game and grow the size of their following.

With a small following to begin with, it is ideal for Cult of the Lamb players to direct their followers to carry out as many tasks as possible in order to expand and progress through the game.

Before long, players can undergo Crusades to accrue even more followers, grow their base, and unlock new tasks for their followers to undertake. However, these Crusades will not be peaceful, as players will need to clear out the opposition to bring followers into their flock.

Be sure to stock up on essentials before taking on a Crusade - you never know what you might encounter.

Cult of the Lamb players will also need to keep their followers healthy and well-fed in order to keep them in good shape. An unhappy follower can lead to plenty of issues, so be certain to have a steady supply of food.

Fortunately, sowing seeds and harvesting food is quite easy. If things get dire, players can have a Feast Ritual, which will immediately fill the hunger meter for followers. Players should also keep their hub clean, removing any excrement.

The last thing players will want is discontented followers, and The One Who Waits does not look kindly on prophets who mismanage their flock.

