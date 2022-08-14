How to get married in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb was easily one of the most hyped games for most of 2022, considering its large following on social media after the team behind it began to regularly upload progress videos online. Now that the game is here, many players are saying it was well worth the wait, with some even claiming it to be the best indie game of the year.

The combination of the game's cutesy art style and its dark themes has appealed to a wide audience. Not to mention all the different subtypes of gameplay players can choose to partake in, such as building villages, cooking, and even socializing with their fellow cultists.

However, one thing players might not have known they could do in Cult of the Lamb is marry their loyal followers. But why would a player want to do this in a game about Eldrich cults and fuzzy forest creatures? And should they want to, how do they decide to marry one of their followers? Here's what we know about this unique feature.

Marriage in Cult of the Lamb: Everything to know

Official artwork for Cult of the Lamb (Image via Devolver Digital)

Before players can choose to marry their followers, they will first need to construct a landmark that will allow them to do so. Players looking for love will have to build Commandment Stones. This is an important resource in Cult of the Lamb, so players will most likely have access to a few during their playthrough.

Players will need to collect three fragments that are most commonly found by leveling up followers. Once a player has at least one, they can create a commandment for their cult. However, given how commandments for cults work in the game, players will need to have two Commandment Stones to unlock marriage.

Upon unlocking the marriage commandment, players will have the option to marry any follower of their choosing at an altar. Upon selecting their partner, a ceremony will be performed. This ceremony grants the player a boost of 30 Faith. This is a crucial stat that dictates the loyalty of the followers in the player's cult.

For players seeking the option for an ultimate divorce, they can choose to sacrifice their partner. While this is something they can do with any follower, more benefits are granted upon sacrificing one's partner. Note that this does not mean they are gone forever, and can be resurrected any time the player wishes.

Marrying a follower also allows the player to smooch their partner, which acts as a second daily blessing. This allows the player to level up one follower much faster than the others. However, some may find the act of only increasing the rate of leveling for one follower trivial and not optimal for a playthrough.

A solution to this is to simply marry more than one follower. Players can marry as many followers as they choose. However, it comes at a cost: marrying more followers increases the likelihood of their partners getting jealous and acting out against the cult. Players should keep this in mind.

