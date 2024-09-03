How to command Nix in Star Wars Outlaws

In Star Wars Outlaws, players control protagonist Kay Vess across the vast planets and moons of the game's universe. Supporting her throughout the story is Nix, a Merqaal sidekick who can help Kay do everything from stealing weapons and items, distracting enemies, and also aiding in attacking them.

Kay is a masterful thief, conducting high-stakes heists to make ends meet- actions that have branded her as an "outlaw" by those looking to stop her. Here is a rundown on how players can control Kay's cute sidekick in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to control Nix in Star Wars Outlaws

Entering Nix Mode

Enter Nix mode (Image via Ubisoft)

Press and hold the L1/LB key on your controller, and Q on the keyboard to enter Nix mode. The screen's color will fade slightly, after which you can see everything Nix sees. Press and hold the D-pad up on the controller and the B key on PC for Nix to run a scan called Nix Sense. This analyzes the surroundings and any important items nearby.

Stealing from enemies

Nix helping Kay steal items (Image via Ubisoft)

When in Nix mode, aiming the camera at an enemy will result in a prompt being displayed, allowing the player to instruct Nix to steal from the enemy. The prompt on controllers is Triangle for PlayStation and Y for Xbox, while for PC, it is the RMB. To complete the process, press the button to enter Nix mode when a prompt shows up. That said, this can be disabled in settings.

Fetching items

Nix fetching items for Kay (Image via Ubisoft)

While in Nix mode, Kay's multi-legged friend can pick up and bring her weapons. In this mode, nearby weapons and items will be highlighted. Pressing the X button on a PlayStation controller, A on the Xbox, and clicking LMB on PC will see Nix fetch and bring the desired object towards Kay.

Opening panels, doors, and pressing buttons

Nix can help operate levers, doors, and so on throughout Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

Nix is great for opening pathways and pressing buttons in hard-to-reach places. With Nix mode enabled, aim at the window, panel, door, or button in question and then press X on your PlayStation controller, A on Xbox, and LMB on PC for Nix to open the pathway for Kay.

Distracting enemies and security cameras

Nix can help distract enemies in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

When Kay is in a tight spot, she can instruct Nix to distract enemies and security cameras. In Nix mode, she can instruct her sidekick to go near a guard and attract their attention by making noise or by staying within range of a camera. This can be done by pressing the X button on PlayStation, A on Xbox, and LMB on PC. While Nix is causing a distraction, Kay can slip past inconspicuously.

Defending Kay

Nix helping Kay during combat (Image via Ubisoft)

It is inevitable for Kay to end up fighting an enemy during the story. When that happens, enter Nix mode and while aiming at the enemy, press the Square button on your PlayStation controller, B on Xbox, and Space bar on PC for Nix to attack.

Should there be multiple guards, Kay can instruct Nix to attack one while she waits at a distance. She can then defeat the other guards with relative ease, allowing them to proceed. This can be done by entering Nix mode and pressing the X button on PlayStation, A on Xbox, and clicking LMB on PC.

Sabotaging Objects and Explosives

Nix can help remotely detonate explosives (Image via Ubisoft)

Should you be in a situation where enemies are surrounded by multiple explosive barrels, Nix can help detonate them. Entering Nix mode and pressing the X button on the PlayStation controller, A on the Xbox, and LMB on PC will see Nix sneakily sabotage and destroy the selected barrel.

Miscellaneous

You can disable Nix prompts or have it automatically undertake the first action that shows up when highlighting an object or enemy in Nix Mode. This can be done by disabling Nix prompts under the Gameplay tab in the game's settings.

Prompts, where buttons need to be held, can also be changed to a toggle. G to Settings under Controls> Advanced Controls, and turn on the "Toggle Nix Mode."

Feel free to express your gratitude to Nix! (Image via Ubisoft)

Additionally, you can express your gratitude to your sidekick for his help. When Nix is near Kay, enter Nix mode after which a prompt will appear to pet him.

