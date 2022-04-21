How to complete A Trace of Metal quest in No Man's Sky

Despite No Man's Sky being a relaxing romp through time and space, there are story missions and optional quests that players can participate in if they so choose. Some go beyond a simple “go here and do that” kind of mission.

As players unlock or engage in specific mechanics and points of interest in No Man's Sky, there is a good chance there is a mission associated with it. Depending on what it is, it could be a simple tutorial mission or a full-fledged story. A Trace Of Metal is a mission that falls somewhere in between.

Here’s how to complete the A Trace Of Metal in No Man's Sky for those unfamiliar with the quest.

Guide to ‘A Trace of Metal’ mission in No Man's Sky

Completing A Trace Of Metal is rather straightforward in No Man's Sky, but there are a few prerequisites for triggering the mission. For starters, players should have a Planetary Settlement. This step is mandatory, and players must ensure they have one before starting the mission as A Trace Of Metal is intrinsically tied to planetary settlements.

Once you have a planetary settlement of your own, it is now time to trigger the mission. First, there shouldn’t be any mission objectives listed in the mission log for your Planetary Settlement. You’ll want a clean slate. Not even a mission to collect resources should be present.

Lastly, leave the system that your settlement calls home. A Trace Of Metal triggers as a sort of beacon for help. If players are still in the same system, pilot a starship out and warp to nearby star systems. Do this until a message from your Planetary Settlement appears, which warns of an inevitable attack from Sentinels. Naturally, your help is required.

When the battle is over, Iteration Tethys wants the player to search for an Undamaged Drone Shell. Follow through with the rest of the mission, which mainly takes place on the Anomaly. By the end of the first chapter, players will receive a Sentinel companion that can be summoned via Sentinel Flare.

However, A Trace Of Metal doesn't end here, as there is a second and final chapter to this mission. Players can continue with the quest to earn an AI mech dubbed ‘Hardframe.’ This companion can and will fight alongside you. The second half requires nothing more from the player than visiting a few strange pillars to construct Hardframe in No Man's Sky.

Edited by Danyal Arabi