In celebration of No Man's Sky's latest 3.85 patch update, dubbed ‘OUTLAWS,’ players will have the opportunity to receive Twitch Drops from watching streamers playing the game on Twitch.

The update itself is already a huge content dump for players to chew on. For example, outlaw systems are overrun by space piracy. Not to mention an overhaul to space combat, creating one's own squadron, and more.

As for the Twitch Drops for No Man's Sky, it spans across several days—from April 14, 2022 to April 18, 2022. New rewards are available each day. Here’s how to claim Twitch Drops in No Man's Sky.

A guide to claiming Twitch Drops in No Man's Sky

To start off, players will need a Twitch account connected to their preferred platform. So, start by:

Step 1 : Heading over to the game's Twitch page and signing in with your Twitch account (or create one).

: Heading over to the game's Twitch page and signing in with your Twitch account (or create one). Step 2: Select your platform of choice: PlayStation, Steam, or Xbox.

With that all set, players are now eligible to receive Twitch Drops. However, the rewards will only come from Twitch streamers that have Twitch Drops enabled.

The stream has to be watched for a specific amount of time in order to start the counter. Each day also has different rewards for No Man's Sky. Here’s a list:

Day One:

Black and Gold Traveller Poster: 15 mins.

Deluxe Fireworks: 15 mins.

Saucer Fungus: 30 mins.

Full Sail: 30 mins.

Golden First Spawn Battle Mask: 1 hr.

O. Tigeraeumis Companion: 2 hrs.

A-Class Shuttle: 3 hrs.

Day Two:

Anomalous Poster: 15 mins.

Deluxe Fireworks: 15 mins.

Cave Creeper: 30 mins.

Offset Sails: 30 mins.

Streamlined Jetpack Unit: 1 hr.

W. Fregaeiosis Companion: 2 hrs.

A-Class Fighter: 3 hrs.

Day Three:

Milk? Poster: 15 mins.

Deluxe Fireworks: 15 mins.

Troglotulip: 30 mins.

Asymmetrical Sails: 30 mins.

Iteration: Hyperion Visage: 1 hr.

J. Xenoaryii Companion: 2 hrs.

A-Class Hunter: 3 hrs.

Day Four:

Bubble Jetpack Trail: 15 mins.

Deluxe Fireworks: 15 mins.

Veined Flat Caps: 30 mins.

Draped Canvas: 30 mins.

Iteration: Tethys Visage: 1 hr.

Z. Petalpoemeum Companion: 2 hrs.

A-Class Explorer: 3 hrs.

Day Five:

Ghastly Jetpack Trail: 15 mins.

Deluxe Fireworks: 15 mins.

Fingery Deposit: 30 mins.

Bubble Pipe: 30 mins.

Iteration: Perses Visage: 1 hr.

D. Gentalium Companion: 2 hrs.

A-Class Fighter: 3 hrs.

To collect any and all rewards, players should travel to the Space Anomaly, then speak with the Quicksilver merchant. This should be done immediately after receiving the rewards from Twitch as players will only have 24 hours to claim them in No Man's Sky.

