How to complete Beetle Detour in Sable

If players want to leave the canyon in Sable, there's a Beetle Detour they will need to deal with in the early game. The Beetle Detour may not sound like much of a problem, but they'll need to be dealt with in order to obtain all the parts for a speeder.

Before Sable can go on the main journey and take on the glide, players must find three parts of a speeder. In the early stages of Sable, they will use a nearly broken-down speeder to get around, but a much better one isn't far away, so long as the scraps of old ships can access the parts.

Snag a seed to lure out the beetles (Image via Shedworks)

The idea of the old crashed ships is reminiscent of Star Wars, especially with the intrigue of technology, and players will need to use that intrigue to get the parts. For one part in particular, which is the Atomic Calibrator, there will be an obstacle in a quest called the Beetle Detour.

Unlike the other two parts, when players go to find the Calibrator, they will be met by Saima who stole the part. Then there will be two options, either capture some beetles for Saima or take the part back from the hiding place.

How to get the Calibrator in Sable's Beetle Detour

Before players can progress in the Beetle Detour, the first step is to head to the Ibex Camp and ask around about beetles or Saima's hiding place. Slight information will be given about both, and Sable can then move forward.

For the hiding place, there is a cave underneath the Ibex Camp. Although it's hard to spot, the entrance can be found near the center of where the camp is within a crevice. This method is faster but also less wholesome or educational.

The other method, to find the beetles in the Beetle Detour, lets Saima play with Sable one last time, and it teaches sneaking. There is a cave East of the Ibex Camp, which will be marked on the map. Once there, players will need to climb up and head through a broken-down pipeline.

There are plenty of beetles inside the cave, but if players run towards them, they will disappear. Instead, climb any of the tree-like plants and bump into the seeds in the center. They will fall and then can be used to throw near a beetle. The beetles will be distracted, and if players sneak up using the crouch button, they can be snatched.

Catch three beetles in total to get the Calibrator back. Saima will be happy, and Sable can complete the Beetle Detour.

