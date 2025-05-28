How to complete the Black Tar Prophecies quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is packed with quests that influence your journey in meaningful ways, and the Black Tar Prophecies side mission is no exception. Located in the Horns of the South region, this quest ties closely to your actions in earlier missions, and your choices here affect how the story unfolds.

This guide will walk you through the Black Tar Prophecies quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Completing the Black Tar Prophecies quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Choose between Drest and Iona to complete the Black Tar Prophecies quest (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/@Official R.O.A.M)

How to start the quest

To unlock this quest, first complete the side quest The Lenses and Eye of the Sage assigned by the NPC Jann Heber in the Horns of the South. In that mission, you perform a ritual at the Ancient Cromlech. Once you finish and report back to Jann, talk to him again to activate the Black Tar Prophecies quest.

Jann Heber will then task you with finding a hermit named Drest. Drest is the only one who can reverse the changes caused by your previous ritual at the Ancient Cromlech. Follow the quest marker to locate him. He lives somewhat secluded, but you’ll find him easily by tracking the quest path.

Preparing for the Ritual

Once you find Drest, talk to him and convince him to help restore the Ancient Cromlech. If he’s reluctant, offer him food to sway his decision. After agreeing, Drest will tell you to meet him again at the Cromlech to perform the cleansing ritual.

Head to the Ancient Cromlech and initiate the ritual with Drest.

The Ritual

During the ritual, a mysterious woman named Iona appears. She interrupts Drest’s attempt to cleanse the site, calling him unworthy. Through their dialogue, you learn Iona is Drest’s daughter, abandoned by him in childhood. This confrontation leads to a critical choice for you:

The first option is to attack Iona, which triggers a challenging battle. She summons wolves to assist her, so prepare for a tough fight. If you defeat her, Drest feels guilt for his past, but proceeds with the cleansing ritual.

You can also side with Iona and let her handle the ritual. Drest will be killed by her during this process, and no combat will be necessary. However, if you take this route, note that Drest’s death will lock you out of other quests where he plays a role, so ensure you’ve completed those beforehand.

After the Ritual

Once the Ancient Cromlech is cleansed, return to Jann Heber to report what happened. The quest will conclude, rewarding you with 1000 XP. No other rewards are given, but this quest has important story implications and impacts your progression through related missions.

The Black Tar Prophecies quest is a pivotal side mission in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, combining story-heavy dialogue with a tough combat encounter. Your choice in handling Iona and Drest changes not just this quest’s outcome, but can also affect other parts of your journey.

