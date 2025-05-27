Location of Pumpkin Seeds in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is full of side quests that pull you deep into its weird and mysterious world. One such quest is Pumpkin Peril, where you must find Pumpkin Seeds for a curious gardener named Eogan. This isn’t your average quest — it involves navigating through rooftops, unlocking travel points, and even talking to undead farmers.

This guide will guide you through the Pumpkin Peril quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

How to complete the Pumpkin Peril quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Visit the farmhouse in Rescree at night to uncover who holds the Pumpkin Seeds (Image via Awaken Realms)

How to start the Pumpkin Peril quest

To get started, you must find Eogan, the Fortress Gardener. He’s located on the southwestern rooftop of the main Fortress. Look for a blue canopy and a chicken coop behind the Shooting Range, then climb up the nearby ladders and catwalks.

Once you speak with Eogan, he’ll assign you the Roots of Knowledge quest. This involves talking to Rauric (follow the quest marker) and planting some seeds near Eogan. After waiting 36 in-game hours, collect the Mysterious Root and return it to him. That’s when the real hunt begins — Pumpkin Peril is unlocked.

Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Where to find the Pumpkin Seeds

Head to Rescree, located northeast of the Horns of the South fortress. Near the location of the “Spread Your Wings” quest, there’s a small farmhouse that’s empty during the day. Return here at night (during the Wyrdness) and you’ll see two skeleton farmers tending the fields.

Speak to the skeleton on the right, and they’ll hand you the Pumpkin Seeds. If they don’t appear, try fast-traveling away and back again, or just walk a short distance and return. This usually triggers their spawn.

Once you deliver the seeds to Eogan, things take a dark turn. After a few in-game days, you’ll face a mutated monster growing from the planter. You must fight it, regardless of your choices in dialogue.

Pumpkin Peril may seem like a simple fetch quest at first, but it ties deeply into the game’s strange atmosphere and dark storytelling. From ghost farmers to corrupted plants, this quest shows how Tainted Grail constantly surprises you. Complete it not just for the XP, but to experience one of the weirdest stories Avalon has to offer.

