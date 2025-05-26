What is the max level cap in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon throws players into a bleak, corrupted world where survival depends on smart decisions, combat skills, and character progression. Like many games in the genre, it features a character level system where gaining experience lets you spend points on skills and attributes.
Players often wonder just how far they can push their character through leveling. Simply put, the base game doesn't have a confirmed maximum level cap yet.
How does leveling work in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?
As of now, there’s no confirmed maximum level cap in the base version. Players have reported hitting well over level 100 without running into any hard limit, suggesting that the game doesn’t impose any cap — or at least not one that’s easily reachable through regular gameplay.
However, it’s worth noting that leveling up in this game isn’t the primary way to boost your power. Unlike some RPGs where leveling gives huge upgrades, in Tainted Grail, the stat bumps are minor. Most of your progression comes from gear, weapons, and overall build strategy. So even if you keep leveling, the impact on gameplay can be pretty subtle.
There is also a mod on Nexus Mods that gives you a starter save at a ridiculous level of 900,000. According to the modder, this is the game’s technical hard cap. That means the game can handle insanely high levels, at least in modded versions.
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon doesn’t seem to have a defined max level in its standard version — at least not one players have hit so far. But in practice, grinding levels isn’t the best way to become stronger. Focus on your gear and build instead, and don’t worry too much about chasing a level cap that might not even exist.
Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All available platforms and PC system requirements
