How to complete the Boonta Eve Classic challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t just Lego meets Star Wars. It takes the events from the movies and recreates them in a unique and entertaining way. Each movie or ‘episode’ is broken into five levels, where the player follows major events from the Star Wars franchise.

For instance, there’s an entire level dedicated to Anakin participating and winning a match of podracing, which ultimately helped him out of slavery.

The aforementioned level is ‘Boonta Eve Classic,’ playable during Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. Three challenges are featured in the level, and here’s how to complete them.

Guide to completing the Boonta Eve Classic challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

How to complete the ‘Take Over’ challenge

This is by far the easiest of the three challenges to complete in the Boonta Eve Classic in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. During the race, players will come across boost pads that are integral to winning the race. As the name suggests, driving over a boost pad provides a speed boost to Anakin’s podracer, which is also critical to this challenge.

To complete the ‘Take Over’ challenge in Boonta Eve Classic, players have to:

Drive over three boost pads in a single lap

Note: Boost pads have multiple arrows and glow blue, making them easy to spot

How to complete the ‘Eat My Exhaust!’ challenge

Speaking of boost pads, the ‘Eat My Exhaust!’ challenge is the hardest of the three challenges in the Boonta Eve Classic race. Boost pads are integral to completing this challenge and should be done alongside the ‘Take Over’ challenge.

To complete ‘Eat My Exhaust!,’ players have to beat the lap record for the race. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Avoid as many obstacles as possible to prevent QTEs

Drive over boost pads

How to complete the ‘It’s SKYWALKER!’ challenge

‘It’s SKYWALKER!’ is the last challenge for the Boonta Eve Classic race in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. During the final lap of the race, players have to follow a path that leads to a ramp. Here’s how it works:

Step 1 : Around the halfway mark of the racetrack, there is a ramp to the right.

: Around the halfway mark of the racetrack, there is a ramp to the right. Step 2 : Drive your podracer through the yellow and black barricade.

: Drive your podracer through the yellow and black barricade. Step 3: Use the boost pad and ramp off the cliff.

If done correctly, all three challenges for the Boonta Eve Classic level can be completed in one go in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, a second playthrough may be necessary to collect the minikits on the track.

Edited by Danyal Arabi