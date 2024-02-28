EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy SBC could soon appear in Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are to be believed. If the information disclosed on X by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania turns out to be true, it will be the first special card in Ultimate Team for the Swedish defender.

EA Sports is yet to reveal any information about the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team. This will certainly allow the community to prepare themselves for completing this challenge.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy SBC in Ultimate Team?

The new SBC is scheduled to be a part of Team 2 events, and these cards will go live on Friday, March 1, at 6 pm UK time. Typically, EA Sports releases a promo card to mark the start of any event. Hence, there's a great chance for Rolfo to be part of the first challenge.

That said, recent promos have witnessed the launch of special SBCs throughout the week. Hence, there's a great chance for the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy SBC to appear before the FC Fantasy promo ends on March 8, 2024. Readers are requested to refrain from drawing any premature conclusions about the release date of this SBC.

Once the SBC is revealed, a detailed completion guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Fridolina Rolfo Fantasy SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC ultimately depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. The upcoming SBC could be a slightly costlier challenge than the recent releases. Players should keep a budget of 250,000 - 300,000 coins if they want this special card.

It's also worth noting that every FC Fantasy card can get up to four in-form upgrades, and Barcelona is arguably the best side in Liga F. Hence, it's almost certain that Rolfo will get a few upgrades at least, even if not all four.