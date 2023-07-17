Will FC Barcelona be present in EA Sports FC 24? Exploring all rumors about the Catalan club

FC Barcelona is one of the biggest football clubs, and, naturally, EA Sports FC 24 is expected to include them. However, a few murmurs on social media has hinted at the possibility of the Catalan club being unlicensed in the upcoming video game. This is partly due to the club’s partnership with eFootball makers Konami. On top of that, Lewandowski and company haven’t been mentioned once in either the announcement trailer or on the July 13th live stream.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that the Catalan club will go missing altogether. The lack of confirmed information has made matters even more confusing for everyone involved. However, the chances are high that FC Barcelona will be present in EA Sports FC 24, like in FIFA 23.

FC Barcelona in EA Sports FC 24

Barcelona did not appear in the trailer or on the main cover of the game. It is unlikely that we will see a direct renewal of the partnership with EA.



There is no mention of Barcelona in the EA Sports FC 24 trailer.

It’s hard to analyze the financial terms and conditions in official partnerships. Konami’s deal with FC Barcelona already existed when FIFA 23 was announced. The Catalan club is fully licensed in the current video game, with authentic names, kits, and player faces.

This was possible due to EA Sports owning the La Liga license. It automatically enables the publishers to have the rights to all the clubs who ply their trades in the Spanish top flight. EA Sports has already negotiated an exclusive partnership with La Liga after a breakdown in talks with FIFA.

Hence, it’s pretty likely that FC Barcelona will be licensed in EA Sports FC 24. However, readers are advised to wait till the official reveals are complete, which will give them a better idea.

In the worst-case scenario, EA Sports will follow the same approach with clubs like Napoli and Lazio. The Italian clubs have fake names in FIFA 23, and the official kits are also missing. However, player names and faces are authentic, and so are their details. If the Catalan club is non-licensed in EA Sports FC 24, they will have fake names, crests, and kits. But the players will, in all likelihood, resemble their real-life versions.

Some exciting facets surrounding the upcoming football title have been revealed on July 13, and more are on the way. EA Sports will conduct a gameplay deep dive on July 18, followed by more showcases in July and August. It will be interesting to find out if FC Barcelona is mentioned in upcoming events.