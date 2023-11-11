How to complete EA FC 24 Triple Threat Chase for cheap?

The newly launched Triple Threat Chase objective set in EA FC 24 is a fantastic way for players to earn different packs in Ultimate Team. The latest set was released on November 10, along with the promo cards. With so many exciting items in the packs, there has never been a better time to open them. That said, a bit of challenge is associated with completing the Triple Threat Chase objective set.

While it's available to all the players, it revolves around three special cards. The tricky part stems from the fact that not all three items can be obtained for free (two of them require you to get fodder). However, you can avoid a lion's share of the cost by some simple planning.

EA FC 24 Triple Threat Chase can be completed for pretty cheap

As mentioned earlier, the Triple Threat Chase objective set requires you to obtain three promo cards: James Maddison Triple Threat, Ashleigh Neville Triple Threat, and Ledley King Triple Threat Hero. You won't require the three cards for all the tasks, but completing the entire set needs all of them.

This creates an issue with the Ledley King card, as his SBC is pretty expensive. Thankfully, there's a great alternative. You can do a Ledley King Triple Threat loan SBC daily with only three bronze cards. In return, you'll get a loan item from the English defender for a game length of three matches.

If you go through all the Triple Threat Chase objective tasks, you'll need to play all three cards for at least ten games in EA FC 24. You'll have enough loan game duration to complete the final task. There's no free alternative to getting the Ashleigh Nevill Triple Threat item.

However, her SBC costs about 20,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Apart from one 85-rated item, you'll require an 83-rated squad, which is readily available by grinding different EA FC 24 modes. Your main priority should be completing the Ledley King Triple Threat Loan SBC every day. It will be available for a total of seven days so that you can get up to 21 games on loan.

Do note that the quickest card to get is the Ashleigh Neville Triple Threat, as it's available as a SBC. The James Maddison one will require you to complete at least 10 to 12 matches, which will take some time.

You can complete the James Maddison objective tasks in three different modes - Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Weekend League. The easiest option is to complete the tasks in Squad Battles, as you can control the difficulty level of the matches and play against AI-controlled opponents in EA FC 24.