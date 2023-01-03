Cyberpunk 2077 is ripe with side missions for players to discover and engage in. One such quest (or Side Job, as the game calls them) called "Every Breath You Take." This requires players to snag a stalker of a girl idol in Night City. Note that two requirements must be met for this side quest to be available. They are:

Complete the "I Don't anna Hear It" side mission with a friendly outcome, i.e., do not threaten the girls.

Complete "Off the Leash" side mission

Once this is done, the NPC known as Blue Moon should contact Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist V asking for their help dealing with the obsessed fan. The following walkthrough details the entirety of the side job.

Every Breath You Take side job is worth the investment in Cyberpunk 2077

Location: Kabuki, Watson

Reward: 4950 Eurodollars / 570 XP

Once players receive a call from Blue Moon detailing the situation, a bunch of dialog options are available to pick from, including two main ones:

Happy to help

Now's not a good time

Besides these, other blue options are optional and elaborate on the specifics. If players wish to learn more and exhaust all blue options, a few things will come to light: the stalkers' letters are signed 'GC,' and the last one received by Blue Moon includes a bomb.

Her fellow bandmates can't help since they can be easy targets due to their popularity, so V, as an outsider, is the perfect surveillance.

Agreeing to meet up takes the duo to Cyberpunk 2077's Kabuki Roundabout on the bench. From here, players must follow Blue Moon at a safe distance (about 15 meters) while keeping an eye out for the stalker. Capture the stalker when you spot him. During the call, Blue Moon mentioned that she did not want V to kill the stalker, so keep that in mind. Going too close to her several times will also fail the mission.

At this point, Cyberpunk 2077 players will also receive an Optional objective to search the various levels of the area for the stalker - in this case, players can go around and question suspicious individuals. But it is a waste of time and can be ignored by those wanting to arrive at a straightforward conclusion.

Switch the mission tracker to "Find the stalker and don't let Blue Moon get hurt" to note how far she goes (represented by distance in meters).

Follow Blue Moon on a set path through the Roundabout as different NPCs approach her. One interaction involves taking a picture with a fan called Green Cloud, while another sees a group of thugs trying to block her path. The easiest way to find the stalker is to let them walk up to Blue Moon and initiate violence.

If Cyberpunk 2077 players have been paying attention, they will realize before the final confrontation that Green Cloud is the stalker. Her real name is Griselda Martinez, and can be revealed by scanning her.

After taking pictures with Blue Moon, players will notice her going into the gun shop to buy ammo. Here, she can be confronted about Blue Moon's stalker, in which case she will try to flee and be further subdued.

Here are the options available when confronting her as "NC Resident":

Why are you following Blue Moon?

Nice nickname

Why were you in a gun store

Why are you here?

The second option allows V to deduce her as the stalker as they connect the dots between "GC" and "Green Cloud." If players wish to take the stalker out early without talking to her, they should know how to spot her. She has a green ponytail, wears triangular earrings, wears a green top, and has a bunny backpack on her shoulder.

Another easy way to tell is by scanning her, allowing the option to perform Quickhacks which would not be the case with normal NPCs.

For those Cyberpunk 2077 players who did not confront Green Cloud, they will see her face off against Blue Moon on a bridge on Kabuki Roundabout. Spring to action and knock Green Cloud out before she can attack Blue Moon. Be sure to do so non-lethally, as that is what Blue Moon wants. A couple of items can be found on her body:

Marred Still of Blue Moon

Disturbing Diary - which reveals Green Cloud's previous staling records concerning Blue Moon

Next, players must decide the course of action. V suggests allowing the cops to handle her, and even in the face of possible future murders after escaping the law, Blue Moon is reassured that V will be happy to help her again.

This wraps up the side mission for Cyberpunk 2077, and players will receive the payment soon after via a message. If players choose to kill Green Cloud, Blue Moon will be disappointed but will eventually reward players either way.

However, besides letting Green Cloud finish the deed on the bridge, there are other ways to make this mission quickly turn sour, like killing the wrong person or leaving the area. The former is especially bad, as Green Cloud will kill Blue Moon. In either case, players will not receive the rewards.

