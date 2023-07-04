For Great Justice II is one of the most difficult side quests in Final Fantasy 16. Unlike many other side quests in the game, this involves multiple mob fights, an interesting story, and great rewards. Completing it is worth it as it unlocks a Curiosity item that can be found on the Wall of Memories in Clive's Chambers. This article will tell you more about the quest and how you can complete it.

How to start For Great Justice II in Final Fantasy 16?

Meet with Quinten in Lostwing to start the side quest (Image via Square Enix)

You can only start the For Great Justice II after completing the Cloak and Dagger main quest. You must also complete the first For Great Justice side quest before you unlock its sequel.

To start this side quest, go to Lostwing and find Quentin at the quest marker near the Obelisk. Interact with him to start the mission.

How to complete For Great Justice II in Final Fantasy 16?

Minas can be a deadly opponent (Image via Square Enix)

For Great Justice II can be tough to complete, especially for a side quest but as long as you have the right gear and follow the tips below, you will get through this mission with ease.

Start the quest by talking to Quentin in Lostwing.

He will ask Clive to tell the bearers to move into The Hideaway.

Head to Gaultand's Bales in the Orabella Downs region to find the bearers.

During the interaction with the Bearers, a soldier will tell Clive that Quinten and his troops are being attacked.

Head to Heavenhall via the Dragon’s Aery Obelisk and find Quinten through the quest marker.

As you reach Quinten, you will realize that all his allies are dead, and he is standing alone against the rabid beast named Minas.

Minas can deal a lot of damage with its Whipcrack ability. The key to beating it is to keep your distance and use Eikonic abilities, such as Garuda's Deadly Takedown, to stagger Minas before attacking it.

Even after defeating Minas, the fight won't end, as you must defeat four hordes of Akashic Black Shields.

The Akashic enemies are easy to deal with if you use AoE abilities such as the Wicked Wheel.

Focus on killing the healers first before attacking the rest of the enemies.

After this fight, find Quinten, who will be lying nearby. Speak with him to finish the quest.

What are the rewards for completing For Great Justice II in Final Fantasy 16?

All Curiosities in-game can be found on the Wall of Memories (Image via Square Enix)

As For Great Justice II is one of the toughest side quests in Final Fantasy 16, its rewards are also some of the best.

These are the items you receive for completing For Great Justice II

One Hanged Man Signboard

One The Breath of Wind (Wicked Wheel)

One Meteorite

1200 XP

45 Renown

The Hanged Man Signboard is a collectible item in Final Fantasy 16 and can be found and interacted with on the Wall of Memories in Clive's Chambers.

The Breath of Wind (Wicked Wheel) is an accessory that reduces the cooldown time of the Wicked Wheel ability by 2.7 seconds.

