How to complete the Horizon Forbidden West Mine Launchers contract

Horizon Forbidden West is here after years of heavy anticipation, and it lives up to the hype. The game handily fills the shoes of its well-received predecessor with great open-world gameplay and tons of stuff to do.

The continued adventures of Aloy and friends are packed with robot hunting, world exploring, and plenty of crafting. Many quests will task the player with acquiring specific items and hunting particular creatures.

Mine Launcher quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Frequently Asked Questions:

Danur tasks Aloy with acquiring three Mine Launchers from deadly Stalkers. Break free these crafting tools from the enemies and return them to the quest giver to accomplish the quest.

Head north to reach the Stalker's hunting grounds, but proceed with caution. The path is crowded with large creatures and getting there will be dangerous.

Upon reaching the area, slowly and carefully sneak up on the Stalkers. Stalkers are often invisible, and therefore very difficult to find. Immediately upon seeing them, shoot the gun out of their back to reduce the threat they pose.

The Mine Launcher is a disc located on the Stalker's hind legs, and must be broken off before killing the target. They're small targets on fast-moving foes, so shooting them down is challenging. If the Mine Launchers aren't broken off before killing the Stalker, they become inaccessible.

This can be changed by turning on Easy Loot mode. This will allow the player to retrieve anything from an enemy's body after killing them. This adjustment would make this mission much easier.

Why complete the Mine Launchers contract in Horizon Forbidden West?

Mine Launchers is Danur's first Salvage Contract in Horizon Forbidden West. Turning in this contract successfully pays out a couple of rewards and opens up further missions in the area.

This brief quest is accessible from level 30, which could be fairly far into the game. The accomplishment of the contract pays out 7,500 experience, which works towards leveling up.

Danur also rewards the player with a powerful crafting item called a Storm Cannon. This item can typically only be acquired by shooting it off of a Stormbird, which can be difficult. The Storm Cannon can be used to add electrical elements to weapons or improve armor.

After completing this contract, more will become available from Danur, allowing Aloy to earn more rewards. The contracts will increase in difficulty and pay out greater rewards.

Completing this contract is relatively easy, just use the focus mode to disarm the Stalkers, then shoot off the launchers. Easy Loot mode makes the quest trivial.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul