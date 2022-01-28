What's new with sidequests in Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West will see the evolution of how sidequests work in the game. More details have come to light about what players can expect, but this will not be comprehensive. Aloy will have even more surprises in store as the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn launches.

There will certainly be valuable reasons for completing sidequests, from powerful weapons and combat to a tactical board game. Players can expect sidequests like the ones in Horizon Zero Dawn, but there is a lot to be excited about in this reveal.

Deeper, more satisfying sidequests in Horizon Forbidden West

By completing sidequests, Horizon Forbidden West's combat will open up with fun options (Image via Guerilla Games)

One of the more satisfying aspects of Horizon Forbidden West is combat. Several weapons will be available to Aloy, but new weapons will become available by completing certain sidequests. This includes the Javelin Thrower, a new explosive weapon. Later in Horizon Forbidden West, players will also unlock the Shredder Gauntlet this way, which offers a fun twist on combat.

This makes sidequests incredibly important if the player wants to evolve in combat. Overall, the sidequests are supposed to be more valuable and worthwhile in the Horizon sequel. It’s been said that the Javelin Thrower will be available in the Chainscrape settlement, and it has less finesse but makes up for that in sheer power.

This weapon could also possibly damage parts Aloy tries to salvage post-combat, so that’s worth knowing. It’s also been said this will introduce the protagonist to a pair of new NPCs, Delah and Boomer in Horizon Forbidden West.

Who knows what Aloy will have to scrounge up for the Salvage Contacts? (Image via Guerilla Games)

Salvage Contracts are another new part of Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy will track down specific parts from machines for outfitters. This will culminate in an incredibly powerful armor set for Aloy to utilize. Not much is known about this yet, but it sounds like it will be a series of fetch quests with a major reward at the end.

There’s also a board game! Machine Strike is a new feature, and it is supposed to be a one-on-one board game, where players move pieces around a board. These represent machines to knock out opponents’ machines.

The grid-covered boards can also have terrain added to affect the power of machines. The way a player moves their machines can lead to tactical advantages or disadvantages. Depending on the way the machines are facing, weak spots and armored spots will be there to take advantage of.

Players can even apparently hit multiple enemies depending on unit placement, and there’s also an Overcharge ability that attacks at the cost of HP and more. As Aloy travels the world, she can pick up more pieces to change how Machine Strike is approached. It’s a tactical, interesting-sounding game, but it can also potentially help players with how to attack machines in Horizon Forbidden West.

Returning sidequests with some changes

Melee Pits are back in Horizon Forbidden West as well, and while the first is found in Chainscrape, more will be seen in the Horizon Forbidden West. This is how Aloy can train her combat techniques, and the players can test themselves. The goal of this sidequest series will be to defeat a Tenakth known only as The Enduring.

The Melee Pits sidequests could also be valuable for new players who may not be as familiar with how Aloy controls and can use the challenge to improve their own skills at the game. Another feature that is coming back but improved is Vantage Points.

For Vista Points, Aloy will have to return to familiar parts of our world in her own. (Image via Guerilla Games)

These are now Vista Points, and they’re a bit more interactive than the original sidequest design. Aloy will have to gain data from radio towers. The player will see an image that corresponds to a location in the “old world”, and they’ll have to line it up with the in-game version. It’s similar to Vantage Points, but Aloy has to do more to figure out the puzzle, and it should be a nice challenge.

Ultimately, it sounds like sidequests will have more weight to them and perhaps even be more emotionally satisfying. It’s being said that the sidequests will be tied to companions and NPCs as well. In addition, NPCs seen in a sidequest could perhaps show up later in the game.

Horizon Forbidden West's sidequests sound intriguing and worth investing time in when the sequel drops on February 18, 2022.

