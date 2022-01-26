How long is Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West is coming soon, and many players want to know how much time the story will take to complete, and that’s worth knowing. While there is no definitive answer yet, Game Director Mathis de Jonge gave the German site GamePro a rough estimate.

It will reportedly be roughly the same length as the original game, Horizon Zero Dawn. It will be about 20 hours, more or less. However, that doesn’t consider other factors.

Player mileage in gameplay length will vary in Horizon Forbidden West

Completionists, for example, will take significantly longer to complete Aloy's journey compared to people who try to speedrun through the main story. Horizon Zero Dawn takes about 20 hours or so to get through the game's main story quest, for example.

That’s not all there is to the game, either. There is plenty of extra content in Horizon Zero Dawn, and players can expect something similar in the sequel. This should drive up gameplay time to the 40-45 hour mark by completing many optional missions and content.

Players who want to do everything and be real completionists are looking at a rough 60 hours to complete everything there is to do. It’s important to note that Horizon Forbidden West will be larger than the first game, even if only slightly.

Horizon Forbidden West won't be a short game by any means (Image via Guerilla Games)

There are plenty of side activities for players to do, though. There will be ruins to explore, the Arena to do battle in, as well as the Fighting Pit. That's only a taste of what's to come, and players don't have a good idea of what all awaits them in Horizon Forbidden West.

Unfortunately, there's only one ending to the game, but at least the player can alter some of its circumstances through gameplay, creating the potential for replayability.

There are so many new machines to fight and changes to previously revealed machines. This gives more playtime as well, learning new encounters. With all of this in mind, players who want to do it all can expect a similar amount of game time to what they put into the previous game.

