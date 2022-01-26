5 new things we learned about Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, is shaping up to be one of the best titles of 2022.

Players will once again reprise Aloy's role in the title and journey to the Forbidden West to find new answers and face off against new foes, both human and mechanical. Guerrilla Games has expanded the world, character, and gameplay mechanics to deliver an amazing experience.

Let’s look at some of the new things from the game.

What’s new in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is all set to be released on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems. Let’s look at some of the recently unveiled new information regarding the upcoming title.

It has been 6 months since the event of Zero Dawn

Horizon Forbidden West takes place six months after the event of Zero Dawn when Aloy discovered her origin and the origin of the world. In Forbidden West, she again sets off to find new answers and save humanity while facing off against new antagonists and machines.

Aloy faces off against the Red Blight

The main threat in the Forbidden West narrative is the Red Blight. The Red Blight is a sickness spreading across the world and eroding everything, leading to a world-ending calamity.

It will be interesting to see how Aloy faces off against the force of nature, which might have a deeper origin than what appears on the surface.

The Utaru and the Tanak

While Horizon Zero Dawn brought forth a world divided by different tribes such as the Nora, the Carja, and the Oseram, Forbidden West expands on it by introducing new tries, the Utaru and the Tanak.

Guerrilla Games has also differentiated amongst the tribes by making the NPCs of each tribe unique, following routines that only members of that tribe will follow.

Aloy is under a lot of pressure

Narratively, Aloy is under a lot of pressure in the Forbidden West. She has taken up the responsibility of resolving the Red Blight, as well as living up to the example set by her genetic mother, Elizabeth Sobek, who gave humanity a second chance. All in all, Ashly Burch portrays Aloy brilliantly.

One of the primary antagonists is Regala

In her new adventure in the Forbidden West, Aloy will face off against new antagonists. One of her primary foes is Regala, played by Angela Bassett. She has been set up as a force to be reckoned with early in the game while only scratching the surface.

