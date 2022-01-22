How big is Horizon Forbidden West on PS5?

When picking up a new game, it is crucial to know how much space it will take up, and Horizon Forbidden West is no exception. Game sizes are getting out of hand, and even updates to games like Call of Duty: Warzone has patches that are over 100 GB in size.

Through PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, a leak was made what size the Horizon Forbidden West download will be, per region. They vary slightly, but the Japanese download size is not yet known.

Horizon Forbidden West’s download size varies on region

On December 21, 2021, PlayStation Game Size pointed out that the download size would be 96.350 GB without a Day One Patch. It was also said that some games have a 10-20 GB larger size on the database than on the console itself.

As of January 21, 2022, there is still no news on a Day One Patch, and the game's size seems to vary. There is no "All Regions Size" in the tweet. Here is what is currently known.

Horizon Forbidden West download sizes

US Region: 85.913 GB

85.913 GB EU Region: 96.350 GB

96.350 GB JP Region: Unknown at this time, not in the database

With the sequel releasing in less than a month, players need to make sure they have more than enough room for the game itself and a potential Day One Patch if there will be one at all. That way, the game can be downloaded or installed swiftly and can jump into Aloy's next adventure without having to wait even longer.

Aloy has new areas to explore, at least 12 new machines to fight, and the previous machines in the game will have no behavioral patterns and ways to take them down. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is massive, and there is just so much to see and do.

Players also have to keep in mind how graphically intense the game is and how long the game could be. These days, it's not unusual to see a title on the PlayStation 5 that is 40-60 GB. So a potential 80-90 GB, while high, is not unexpected.

Horizon Forbidden West releases on PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022, and has an unknown release date for the PC, but it is suspected to be in 2022.

