5 new things to do in Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation’s next flagship title of 2022, Horizon Forbidden West, is all set to release on February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Horizon Forbidden West is a direct follow-up of the 2017 title Horizon Zero Dawn, which puts players in the role of a young Nora outcast Aloy, and takes them to a beautiful and unique world, one dominated by mechanical beasts.

Aloy goes through a journey, discovering her roots, which are tied with the origin of the world. With her heading into a new adventure in the forbidden west, let’s take a look at the new additions and expansions in the title.

What’s new in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West brings a slew of new additions to the franchise, Let’s take a look at some of the new activities that players can enjoy in the game.

Expanded exploration in the Forbidden West

While Horizon Zero Dawn had an amazing picturesque world, the navigation options were a bit limited. Other than the roaming Tallnecks and specific locations, the world of Zero Dawn mostly relied on vast open-world transversal. However, that seems to be expanded upon in the Forbidden West.

In the Horizon Forbidden West, players will have numerous opportunities to climb, glide, and explore underwater. The diversity in the ecosystem makes exploring the world truly rewarding.

Explore the Settlements

While the different tribe’s settlements were an interesting place to explore, it has been expanded in the Forbidden West. Players will have a lot to discover in the new settlements. The NPCs in-game have been improved with better animation, routine, and a more lively world all in all.

There are also breweries and pubs in settlements with NPCs interacting with each other, forming a lively world.

Participate in new side quest and activities

While Zero Dawn had some amazing side quests, the developers at Guerrilla Games have expanded on it to bring more worthwhile ones with engaging characters that are connected with the main story.

There are also new side activities for the players to participate in, such as melee fight pits, environmental puzzles, and an in-universe board game called Machine Strike.

PlayStation @PlayStation Dive to discover new ways to explore and interact with underwater terrain in Horizon Forbidden West, out February 18 on PS4 and PS5: play.st/33Ncqpn Dive to discover new ways to explore and interact with underwater terrain in Horizon Forbidden West, out February 18 on PS4 and PS5: play.st/33Ncqpn https://t.co/yOxYmVdHRN

New skill tree and expanded arsenal of equipment and outfits

The skill tree in Forbidden West has been expanded over its counterpart in Zero Dawn. It now features six lengthy skill trees for the players to invest in, based on their style.

The skill tree also pairs nicely with the equipment and outfits Aloy comes across on her journey. Outfits offer stats boosts that will greatly improve a skill. The melee combat has also been heavily improved.

Face off against new machines in the arena

Forbidden West is expanding on the machines, with new and old beasts for Aloy to face off against. Aside from encounters in the wild, players will also be able to fight the machines in an optional arena.

All in all, Horizon Forbidden West is shaping up to not only be an amazing follow-up to Zero Dawn but also one of the best games of 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul