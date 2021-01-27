How to complete the Johto Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The Johto Collection challenge in Pokemon GO is a part of the Johto Celebration event that began on the 26th of January and is scheduled to go on till the 31st of January.

Like the Unova Collection challenge, the Johto Collection challenge also tasked trainers with catching a specific set of Pokemon in the game. They can be caught in the wild and by hatching them out of eggs. But the Johto Collection challenge only focuses on the Pokemon available in the Johto region.

The Johto Collection challenge in Pokemon GO

We’re excited to announce that Johto will be the next region featured in our countdown celebration! Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is right around the corner! https://t.co/wd58MCFMfT pic.twitter.com/P1PCh97pQ8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 19, 2021

The challenge is straightforward. Trainers are required to collect nine specific Pokemon in the game. Here is the list of Pokemon that trainers have to collect to complete this challenge:

Chikorita

Cindaquil

Totodile

Sudowoodo

Sunkern

Murkrow

Smeargle

Miltank

Larvitar

Out of this list, Smeargle is the only Pokemon that trainers will encounter if the Pokemon photobombs their photos. For this, trainers will need to take a snapshot of their Pokemon by either selecting the camera from their inventory and then selecting a Pokemon, or they can select the camera icon in the top right corner beside their Pokemon.

Once they've taken a snapshot of their Pokemon, Smeargle will appear in the snapshot, as if it's photobombing the frame. Then Smeargle will spawn right in front of the trainer when they exit the photo.

That’s the Johto dex complete 🎨✌️ pic.twitter.com/skUjdqyxbv — Matthew Reynolds (@Crazyreyn) February 25, 2019

Other than that, Larvitar can be hatched from 5KM eggs. It can also be obtained from one-star raids just like Cindaquil, Chikorita, and Totodile. Miltank can be encountered in three-star raids. Some of these Pokemon can even be obtained as a reward for completing special research tasks in Pokemon GO. Almost all of these Pokemon can be encountered in the wild as well.

To complete the challenge early, trainers can use incense and lure modules in the game. Lure modules can be activated at pokestops and draws Pokemon to the stop, whereas incense draws Pokemon to the trainer. These items are active for 30 minutes each and can be purchased from the in-game store in Pokemon GO.

#Johto #CollectionChallenge ?



COMPLETED! 💫 Day 1!! 😍



I'm honestly so excited to not have to stress about it like I did the last challenge (I was looking for Minun for FOUR days)😩



Now for the Celebration Event Research!❤#PokemonGO #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/xZnddFWXVE — Trainer Mir ✨ (@whimsymons) January 27, 2021

Completing this challenge will earn trainers the "Elite Collector" badge in Pokemon GO along with 15 pokeballs, 10 ultra balls, and one incense.