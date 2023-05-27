How to complete the Missing Owner side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Players in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can access various activities, offering a consistent supply of new adventures. The game boasts a vast open world teeming with countless challenges.

In addition to tackling the main missions, players are tasked with completing additional quests. While the expansive open world offers hours of entertainment, including side quests enhances the overall enjoyment of the gameplay.

Although certain side quests involve obtaining particular items or resolving issues for random characters, some quests demand exploration. The Missing Owner side quests compel players to seek out a missing shop owner. However, as players search for the Missing Owner, they encounter a challenging and massive boss battle.

How to beat the dessert boss and find the Missing Owner side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Your first step is to have a conversation with Cara (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

To initiate the mission, your first step is to talk with Cara at the jewelry shop in Guredo Town. Cara will inform you about the disappearance of the shop owner and seek your assistance.

Your next destination is the Toruma Dunes (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Following that, your next destination is the Toruma Dunes, located a short distance from Guredo Town. Upon reaching the specified location, you will encounter Isha amid the desert. Engage in an interaction with her, and she will reveal the existence of a terrifying desert creature called Molduga.

Molduga possesses the remarkable capability of swiftly maneuvering underground (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Once you engage with her, you'll witness the emergence of Molduga from beneath the ground. This extraordinary creature possesses the remarkable capability of swiftly maneuvering underground and launching powerful attacks from below. Its speed makes aiming quite challenging, but for optimal outcomes, employ arrows equipped with Flower Bombs.

Molduga's movements complicate charging attacks (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The timing of Molduga's movements complicates charging attacks, so it is recommended to strategize, position yourself carefully, and execute your attacks.

Utilize Flower Bombs repeatedly against Molduga to inflict substantial damage. Additionally, any projectiles with a fiery element will be effective.

You will be rewarded with a precious Diamond (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

After defeating the Molduga and rescuing its owner, proceed to the Jewelry Shop to fulfill the side quest. Upon finishing the quest, you will be rewarded with a precious Diamond.

Poll : 0 votes