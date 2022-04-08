How to complete Mist Hunter Mystery in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have a lot of content to play through as they make their way through the game. Some of this includes side-missions as well as challenges. One of these missions is called the Mist Hunter Mystery, and it involves the player helping Zuckuss get their ship back. Here is how players can complete this mission.

How players can complete the Mist Hunter Mystery in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be able to complete side missions and challenges at any point during the story. Of course, depending on where the player is at in the storyline, some things may not be unlocked, but after encountering a challenge or optional quest, players always have the option to go back and play it at a later time. They can do this by entering Free Play mode.

How to start the mission Mist Hunter Mystery in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The first thing that players need to do to start the mission is to locate the NPC that gives it to them. This NPC is named Zuckuss, a bounty hunter who is located inside Cloud City (which is located on Bespin). Once players find and approach Zuckuss, they will be presented with the mission Mist Hunter Mystery. They will then be informed that they need to travel to another planet to help locate the ship.

Traveling to the planets to find the ship

Players will need to travel to different planets to help Zuckuss get their ship back (Image via Warner Brothers)

To help Zuckuss get their ship back, players will need to travel to planets inside of the Arkanis Sector. This includes the planets Tatooine and Geonosis. Once players get to Tattooine, they will need to find other ship pilots on the planet and speak with them. Eventually, they will be given the location of the Jundland Wastes.

Heading to the Jundland Wastes

Once players get to the Jundland Wastes, Zuckuss will let the player know that they are beginning to remember what happened to their ship. The player must follow them around as they travel about the area, looking for clues to help them remember. During this, they will be attacked by Tusken Raiders, and the player must defend them. Soon, they will discover the location of Zuckuss' ship.

Purchasing the ship from 4-LOM

Players will have to purchase the ship from 4-LOM in order to complete the mission (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players will discover that the ship has been claimed by the thief and bounty hunter droid 4-LOM. Because of this, 4-LOM is looking to make a profit in order to provide the ship back to Zuckuss. The only way players can complete this mission is to cough up the 35,000 studs it costs to purchase the ship from 4-LOM. After doing this, players will have completed the Mist Hunter Mystery mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Edited by Siddharth Satish