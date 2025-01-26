How to complete the Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces players to various characters from popular Disney films and shows. Interacting with these NPCs can help form friendships with them and get new quests. One of many exciting quests is "A Prince in Disguise" in the Beast realm, where Dreamers have to resolve a quarrel between the Beast and Belle. Completing this mission will unlock both characters and bring them as permanent residents of your valley.

This article will cover everything you need to know about completing "A Prince in Disguise" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Start "A Prince in Disguise" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fireplace inside the library (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

"A Prince in Disguise" can only be accessed after finishing "Into the West Wing," the first quest of the Beast realm. Once this mission is wrapped up, talk to the Beast to learn about his plan for a special apology for Belle.

He will need the Enchanted Mirror, locked away in a chest with the key divided into three pieces. He will ask you for help, starting "A Prince in Disguise" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Here are the locations of the key parts you need to find:

1) Thorny Place

Location : Dig in the middle of the maze where you see a glowing spot.

: Dig in the middle of the maze where you see a glowing spot. Tool required: Royal Shovel

2) Where Silence Roars

Location : Destroy the lion statue on the left side on the upper floor.

: Destroy the lion statue on the left side on the upper floor. Tool required: Royal Pickaxe

3) Hot Place

Location : In the fireplace inside the library.

: In the fireplace inside the library. Tool required: Royal Watering Can

Once you have collected all the broken key parts, hand them over to the Beast so he can fix them. With the key now fixed, open the chest to get the Enchanted Mirror from inside.

Craft the gift for Belle and help the Beast prepare in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Craft the Book Kit (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

The Enchanted Mirror shows a vision of books everywhere with Belle in the middle. Upon seeing this, your character will suggest gifting a Book Kit to Belle, an idea the Beast will agree with.

Your next task is to collect the following ingredients and craft the Book Kit for Belle:

Purple Falling Penstemon x3: Found in Peaceful meadow biome.

Found in Peaceful meadow biome. Fiber: Crafted using Seaweed x1 at the Crafting table. Fiber can also be purchased at Kristoff's Stall.

Crafted using Seaweed x1 at the Crafting table. Fiber can also be purchased at Kristoff's Stall. "Feather from a Villager": Provided by Scrooge in his store.

Provided by Scrooge in his store. Empty Vial: Crafted using Glass x3.

Once you have collected all the items, you can craft the Book Kit at the Crafting Table. Hand over the Book Kit to the Beast and help him get ready with a makeover for the apology. Here is everything you need for this task:

Princely Shampoo : On the table near the bathtub.

: On the table near the bathtub. Princely Cologne : On the table near the Beast.

: On the table near the Beast. Beast's Brush: Inside a chest.

Hand over these items to the Beast and let him get ready. Accompany him to the garden, where he will meet Belle to apologize and give her the Book Kit. Once their conversation ends, chat with Belle, who will reveal her desire to visit the valley with the Beast.

Bring the couple to the valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Construction costs 20,000 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

To bring the couple to the valley, take their castle and place it in the Dreamlight Valley. This can be done from the furniture tab by selecting the Beast's Castle and placing it wherever you like. The construction will cost 20,000 Star Coins, and once done, will make Belle a permanent resident here.

However, to convince the Beast, you need to return to their realm to give him a note written by Belle. This will convince him to become a permanent resident of the valley with her, concluding the "A Prince in Disguise" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

