How to complete The Dark Castle quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features several quests that range in difficulty. Upon completing them, you will receive a variety of rewards. While some of them are straightforward with easy-to-follow instructions, others, like The Dark Castle, can be tricky to complete.

This article covers everything you need to know to complete The Dark Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Dark Castle quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get rid of the Thorns (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

To start The Dark Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley, locate Merlin and hand over the Forgotten Relics. Use these relics to open a portal in the Plaza. Entering the portal will trigger a cutscene.

Afterward, you need to cross a bridge to reach the castle. Inside, you'll find a large door glowing with purple energy, blocked by some Night Thorns that need to be removed. Equip the Thorn set to interact with the door and enter.

Once inside, ascend the staircase and clear the Night Thorns blocking your path. Take a left and continue straight until you find a few ingredients, a cooking fire, and a door. To enter this door, you'll need to feed it using the ingredients laid out on the table.

Prepare the meal for the door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Prepare the meal (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

On the table, you'll find four items needed for cooking:

Dark Castle Lettuce

Dark Castle Garlic

Dreamlight Salt

Thorn Sprout

You might think that you need to use all four to cook something for the door. However, the note next to the cooking fire mentions using only three ingredients: Dark Castle Lettuce, Dreamlight Salt, and Thorn Sprout. Combine these items to create Night Thorn Sprout Salad, which can be used to open the door.

Solve the torch puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get the key (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Beyond the door, you'll encounter another staircase that you need to ascend. Turn right and continue forward, clearing the Night Thorns blocking your way. Soon, you'll come across a wall with a missing door. Use your camera to take a selfie with the hollow space, revealing the door. Enter to find tiki torches on the ground. Use them to solve a small puzzle ahead.

Place the Night and Dusk Torches at their designated spots. Now, you need the Dawn Torch, which is trapped inside the ice. To acquire it, use your Royal Pickaxe to break it free.

Place the Dawn Torch in the remaining spot to obtain the key for the next door.

Have a confrontation with The Forgotten in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Conclude the quest (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Entering the door triggers a cutscene where you'll have a conversation with the Forgotten. After the conversation, talk to him again and stand next to the sandbox. You will be prompted to use your "Focus Magic," after which you need to talk to him again.

Now, find a light spot and repeat the process you did with the sandbox. Follow the spotlight and repeat the steps. Eventually, you'll be given a choice, but your decision won't impact the quest. A cutscene will play, concluding this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest.

