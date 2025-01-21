How to complete The Spark of Imagination quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features various NPCs from famous Disney film and TV show franchises. Interacting with these characters can help build bonds and activate questlines. While there are numerous characters and quests in the base game, more are being added through expansions.

One of many newly added missions is "The Spark of Imagination," which is also the name of the tool that players must retrieve before Jafar steals it for himself. This article covers everything about completing "The Spark of Imagination" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start "The Spark of Imagination" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scare Oswald to get the Exclamation Mark (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

"The Spark of Imagination" mission in Disney Dreamlight Valley can only be activated after completing the following quests:

Does Not Compute for EVE

Hero Pose for Gaston

A Bit of Help From Your Friends

All the Right Notes for Rapunzel

The Sunken Ruins for Merlin

Once the mission has started, head to the bottom of the Ancient Ruins, where you will cross paths with Oswald. Conversing with him will reveal that he can guide you to the Spark of Imagination. However, there is a slight problem involving the bridge you must use to get to the other side. It turns out the lever used to extend it is broken, requiring you to fix it.

On the left side, you will find a horn that can be used to scare Oswald, resulting in him dropping an Exclamation Mark. This odd item can be used to extend the bridge in place of the broken lever. Simply walk over to the broken lever and replace it with the newly acquired item from Oswald to safely reach the other side.

Finish the "Spark of Imagination" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Question Mark Wheel (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

After you arrive at the next platform and repair the damaged wheel, Oswald will casually reveal another weird item in the form of a Question Mark. Next, you must acquire three Flying Gears and combine them with the newly obtained item to craft a Question Mark Wheel. Use the Question Mark Wheel to move to the third platform, where you need to repeat the process by using a question mark acquired from Oswald.

Use this wheel to reach the fourth platform, where you must scare Oswald again to get an Exclamation Mark out of him. Engage with the pedestal to reveal the final platform, where you will finally get the Spark of Imagination.

However, as soon as you get your hands on it, Jafar will steal it from you, concluding "The Spark of Imagination" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

