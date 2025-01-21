How to complete Shine a Light quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of characters from popular Disney films and shows that roam the valley. Interacting with these NPCs is a fun experience, as this helps in building friendship status with them and getting quests to progress further in the story. One of many characters from the Disney universe is Mother Gothel, who was last seen in the film Tangled. Increasing the friendship level with her will trigger a quest called "Shine A Light," where Dreamers need to help her by collecting various crafting materials.

This can confuse some players if they don't know where to look for the required materials. This article will cover everything you need to know about completing the "Shine A Light" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Find materials required for "Shine a Light" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Build Sunlit Torches x3 (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

To help Mother Gothel in the "Shine a Light" quest, you need to collect materials to build Sunlit Torches x3. These torches will act as a source of light for the Mystical Cave, so you can place them inside and get rid of the darkness. However, before you do any of it, you first need to converse with Mother Gothel to activate the mission, after which she will reveal the quest details.

Once you finish the conversation, your next step involves crafting the Sunlit Torches and gathering gems that represent sunset, midday, and dawn. Here are all the items and their locations required for the "Shine a Light" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

1) Materials required

Fiber x60: Crafted using Seaweed at the Crafting Station. You can fish for Seaweed in any biome outside the ripples.

Crafted using Seaweed at the Crafting Station. You can fish for Seaweed in any biome outside the ripples. Magic Sap x3: Provided by Mother Gothel at the beginning of the mission.

Provided by Mother Gothel at the beginning of the mission. Softwood x45: Available everywhere except for Dazzle Beach.

2) Gems

Aquamarines x3: Mined from Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach.

Mined from Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach. Garnets x3: Mined from Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

Mined from Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Citrines x3: Mined from Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau.

Once you have gathered all the necessary materials, take them back to the Crafting Station and create Sunlit Torches x3. Talk to Mother Gothel and head to the Mystical Cave to place the torches and gems inside.

How to find the Mystical Cave In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the Mystical Cave (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

The Mystical Cave is in Dazzle Beach, but it will be hidden, so you will need to look for it behind the Wishing Well. Once you locate the entrance, head to the bottom floor and place the torches at their designated locations.

A few moments later, you will notice the monument glowing, which is when you need to click a photo. Return to Mother Gothel and give her the picture you clicked so she can decode it, which will conclude the "Shine a Light" quest.

