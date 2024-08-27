How to complete the Prisoner questline in Black Myth Wukong

The Prisoner questline is easily one of the most mysterious optional quests in Black Myth Wukong. The quest essential involves freeing a shackled prisoner from the Hidden Pagoda, and subsequently, helping him avenge his fallen masters. However, the quest does not start until you talk to the Prisoner, and to do so, you must first break the seal that confines him.

Unfortunately, the game doesn't give you any straight clues as to how you can break the seal that holds the Prisoner within his cell. Additionally, once you do free the Prisoner, he asks you to find four of his former "Captains." And without any prior hints to the Captains' location, finding them can become quite an arduous task.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete the Prisoner's questline in Black Myth Wukong.

How to start the Prisoner's questline in Black Myth Wukong?

To start the Prisoner's questline, make your way to Chapter 3 - The New West and also defeat the first major boss of the chapter - Kang-Jin Loong. After defeating Kang-Jin Loong, you will be transported to the Pagoda Realm, a hidden realm within Turtle Island, which houses the Prisoner as well as two of his former Captains.

Captain Lotus-Vision in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Upon arriving at the Pagoda Realm, make your way to the first Keeper's Shrine - Lower Pagoda. From the Shrine, take the path opposite to it and proceed forward. You will eventually come across multiple cells that are closed and sealed with a magical charm (indicated by a purple sigil).

The prisoner can be found in the cell at the extreme end of the corridor. However, you first need to break the magical seal to start his questline. To do so, you first need to find Captain Lotus-Vision, a secret boss within the Pagoda Realm. Thankfully, Captain Lotus-Vision is quite easy to find since he's located right beside the Upper Pagoda Shrine.

Once you defeat Captain Lotus-Vision, the seals will be removed, allowing you to talk to the Prisoner. Interacting with the Prisoner will reveal that there are three more Captains that must be defeated to progress his questline. Here's a list of all the Captains and their locations:

Captain Lotus-Vision: Found within the chasm adjacent to the Upper Pagoda Keeper's Shrine. Defeating the boss grants you the Spirit of Captain Lotus-Vision .

Found within the chasm adjacent to the Keeper's Shrine. Defeating the boss grants you the . Captain Wise-Voice: Found at the top of the Pagoda Realm. The Captain Wise-Voice is a mandatory boss of Chapter 3 ( The New West ) and as such, isn't missable. Defeating the boss grants you the Spirit of Captain Wise Voice .

Found at the top of the Pagoda Realm. The Captain Wise-Voice is a mandatory boss of Chapter 3 ( ) and as such, isn't missable. Defeating the boss grants you the . Captain Void-Illusion: Reach the Valley of Ecstacy and from there, make our way to the Longevity Road Keeper's Shrine. From this Shrine, take a right and proceed straight. You will eventually come across the corpse of a colossal being - Captain Void-Illusion. Interact with the corpse to obtain the Spirit of Captain Void-Illusion .

Reach the and from there, make our way to the Keeper's Shrine. From this Shrine, take a right and proceed straight. You will eventually come across the corpse of a colossal being - Captain Void-Illusion. Interact with the corpse to obtain the . Captain Kalpa Wave: Found right in front of the Thunderclap Temple. Captain Kalpa Wave is a mandatory boss and cannot be missed before completing Chapter 3. Defeating the boss grants you the Spirit of Captain Kalpa Wave.

The Ashen Slimber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

With all the four Captain Spirits in your possession, head back to the Prisoner to conclude his questline. Completing the Prisoner's quest, you will be able to craft the Chu-Bai Spear, one of the most powerful early-game weapons in Black Myth Wukong. Additionally, interacting with the Rat corpse in the Prisoner's cell rewards you with the Ashen Slumber Transformation.

