How to get the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong

The Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong lets you turn into Rat Guai, who can effectively slash attack enemies while blowing flames at them. Along with a light and a heavy attack, this avatar also boasts a special attack that can lash out a great deal of damage. However, as Transformation in the game is not acquired from the main quests, you have to follow a specific pathway to obtain the Ashen Slumber Transformation.

This guide highlights all the details about the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong and how to easily get it.

Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong, explained

Ashen Slumber can unleash a wave of scorching flames (Image via GameScience)

The Ashen Slumber Transformation is pretty sleek to use during boss battles, as not only can it deal great damage, but it also has a special ability to self-explode and deal AoE damage. This two-headed Rat Guai features swift attacks as well as the capability to inflict fire damage.

All the attacks for Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong are shown below:

Light Attack (Chop Wood) : Swing the iron blade three times. It builds up Focus with each hit.

: Swing the iron blade three times. It builds up Focus with each hit. Heavy Attack (Blow Fire) : With full Focus, you can hold the heavy attack button to exhale a scorching wave. It continuously burns enemies ahead, and the longer you hold on, the stronger the flames become. Furthermore, dodging will not waste the Focus built.

: With full Focus, you can hold the heavy attack button to exhale a scorching wave. It continuously burns enemies ahead, and the longer you hold on, the stronger the flames become. Furthermore, dodging will not waste the Focus built. Spell (Fiery Burst): Release this Spell to self-explode, causing area Damage and De-Transforming simultaneously.

When you transform into this avatar in Black Myth Wukong, your health bar is replaced with a new one, providing opportunities to recover from the brink of death. This condition persists until your stamina bar is exhausted or your health is entirely depleted.

How to obtain the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong

It can be a little tricky to acquire the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong, as you have to follow a certain pathway in the correct order. Firstly, you have to unlock Chapter 3 in Black Myth Wukong, more specifically the Pagoda Realm region. Following that, you can acquire the Transformation by going through these two steps:

Step 1

Exit the area where you've fought against the Earth Wolf boss (Image via GameScience)

You have to visit the Sandgate Village Entrance Keeper's Shrine at the Yellow Wind Ridge, which can be unlocked relatively earlier in the game's Chapter 2. From there, go inside the village and exit the area where you've battled against the Earth Wolf boss.

Go towards the small hut (Image via GameScience)

After that, you will find a small hut on the left side after ascending a bit. When you are near it, you will be able to hear some rat voices. Interact with it and keep going until you've burned through the dialogue.

Step 2

You can acquire the Ashen Slumber Transformation on the second last cell (Image via GameScience)

Navigate to the Lower Pagoda Keeper's Shrine, located in The New West region. Then, go straight ahead and get inside the second last cell, where the NPC, Ma Tianba, resides.

If you've fought the boss and the cell doors are open, you can find Rat Guai's dead body lying in there. Interact with it to acquire the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong. It also unlocks the achievement of the Thousand-Mile Quest.

Do note that you have to take these steps before completing Ma Tianba's questline to get the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong. So if you've collected all four Captain Spirits, given them to him, and then followed the aforementioned steps, Rat Guai's dead body won't appear in the cell.

