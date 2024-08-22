The Transformations in Black Myth Wukong play a vital role in boss encounters during the early to mid-game. This feature grants you the exceptional capability to morph into various enemies, each equipped with its distinct move set. As you advance through the game and vanquish specific foes, you will accumulate several Transformations. Therefore, understanding where and how to effectively switch between them becomes essential.

This guide showcases all the details about the Transformations in Black Myth Wukong and how you can swap them per your preference.

All available Transformations in Black Myth Wukong

Umbral Abyss Transformation (Image via GameScience)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

The Transformations enable you to assume the forms of enemies and bosses you have encountered for a significant duration. While in these forms, you can execute various actions, such as light and heavy attacks, and sometimes, a special attack.

In contrast to other spells in the game, these are not part of the main storyline and must be discovered across the various chapters of the game. Here are all of the available Transformations in Black Myth Wukong:

Red Tides : Wolf Guai

: Wolf Guai Azure Dust : Rock Guai

: Rock Guai Ebon Flow : Yin Tiger

: Yin Tiger Hoarfrost : Monk from the Sea

: Monk from the Sea Umbral Abyss : Macaque Chief

: Macaque Chief Violet Hail : Worm Guai

: Worm Guai Golden Lining : Yellow Loong

: Yellow Loong Ashen Slumber : Rat Guai

: Rat Guai Azure Dome: Stone Monkey

Each of these Transformations offers unique moves and skills, making them essential as you encounter increasingly difficult boss battles.

Also read: How to get the Ashen Slumber Transformation in Black Myth Wukong

How to swap Transformations in Black Myth Wukong

Swap Transformations spell via Keeper's Shrines (Image via GameScience)

Once you have obtained several Transformation spells, you might be curious about how to choose your favorite or experiment with another option. To accomplish this, simply follow the steps below:

Navigate to the nearest Keeper's Shrine and interact with it.

and interact with it. Go to the Self-Advance tab and select Set Spells .

tab and select . Tap on the fourth spell, which is Transformations .

. Select your preferred Transformation.

After swapping with the preferred choice, press the dedicated Transformations button to alter your appearance and abilities. By shape-shifting into another entity, your health bar is swapped out for a new one, allowing for chances to make a comeback from near death. This transformed state endures until your stamina bar runs out or you deplete all your health.

