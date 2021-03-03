How to complete PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 8 missions and get rewards

The Royale Pass (RP) on PUBG Mobile is one of the most exciting and enticing assets. The game hosts this tier-based reward system that intrigues the players and drives them into playing the game to attain exclusive rewards.

RP missions are divided into 8-week segments. Week 7 missions are currently being held in the game. Players who have purchased the Royale Pass EZ Missions License can get early access to the Week 8 missions. Consequently, they get the rewards earlier than everybody else.

This article will share details about completing the RP missions of Week 8 in PUBG Mobile.

Read: PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version update (Season 17): APK download link for Android users worldwide.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Week 8 RP missions and how to complete them

Here is a list of all the missions in Week 8 of PUBG Mobile Season 17.

#1 Players need to choose any one of the three missions for 150 RP Points:

Kill 2 enemies with Grenades from 18 meters away in Classic mode.

Pick up Crossbow in 10 matches in Classic mode.

Destroy 10 vehicle tires in Classic mode.

Players are recommended to choose the third mission set to destroy 10 vehicle tires in Classic mode. It is an easy mission because vehicles are available everywhere. Players can easily complete this mission by shooting ten vehicle tires in a single match.

Advertisement

#2 Players need to kill 6 enemies with AWM in any mode to get 75 RP Points.

#3 Players have to use Adrenaline Syringe 10 times in the Classic mode to get 75 RP Points.

#4 Players need to kill an enemy from 100 meters away 3 times in Classic mode to get 75 RP Points - In this mission, players are recommended to carry a sniper rifle along with a 3x scope. The 3x scope range might fulfill the 100-meter mark.

#5 Players have to kill 9 enemies with headshots in Classic mode to get 125 RP Points.

#6 Players have to choose one of the three missions for 75 RP Points:

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Los Leones (Miramar) in Classic mode.

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) in Classic mode.

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) in Classic mode.

The mission set is tedious and requires a lot of patience from the player. Players can choose from any of the maps in PUBG Mobile. Sanhok is recommended because it is a small map and requires less time to complete this mission.

#7 Players need to survive for a total of 100 minutes in Classic mode to obtain 75 RP Points.

#8 Players need to pick up a Suppressor in 20 matches in Classic mode to get 75 RP Points.

Here is a video below that might help in explaining the RP missions for week 8 in PUBG Mobile:

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 400 MB in 2021