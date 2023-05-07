How to complete Sensory Socialization achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail features a vast collection of interactive elements related to additional game lore. One of the several collectibles spread throughout the Herta Space Station are the Memory Bubbles. These calm, floating blue-green spheres can be interacted with to reveal text-only sections presented from another person’s point of view.

While these bubbles offer nothing more than interesting lore tidbits, collecting them all unlocks the Sensory Socialization achievement and 1000 Credits for each bubble. Read on to learn more about the achievement and how to unlock it.

Note: Minor spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow.

How to unlock Sensory Socialization achievement in Honkai Star Rail

There are 20 memory bubbles scattered around the Herta Space Station of Honkai Star Rail. Players must interact with each to add them to the achievement tally. Interacting with the last bubble will unlock the achievement “Sensory Socialization.”

Unlocking this achievement will reward players with 5 Stellar Jade that can be used for Warps.

Players can refer to the following list for a brief description of where the bubbles can be found in Honkai Star Rail:

1) Master Control Zone

Betrayal : Head to the end of the pathway to find the memory bubble beside the Space Anchor.

: Head to the end of the pathway to find the memory bubble beside the Space Anchor. Family : Head west and find another bubble beside the two billboards and a trash can.

: Head west and find another bubble beside the two billboards and a trash can. Leisure Times : Found right near the staircase leading to Herta’s office.

: Found right near the staircase leading to Herta’s office. Aeons : Found in front of the door to Herta’s office.

: Found in front of the door to Herta’s office. Splendid Planet: Found beside a few equipment carts at the southeast corner of the map.

2) Base Zone

Fall of Logic : Found within the monitoring room near a Space Anchor.

: Found within the monitoring room near a Space Anchor. The Atonement : Found at the center of the walkway, on the second floor.

: Found at the center of the walkway, on the second floor. Gripped Hands : Find a scanning machine in the medical center to unlock this bubble.

: Find a scanning machine in the medical center to unlock this bubble. Pure Faith: Advance to the elevator lobby far south to find another memory bubble.

3) Supply Zone

Feast on a Buffet : Found nestled between the server racks in a room to your northwest.

: Found nestled between the server racks in a room to your northwest. Cute Pet : Head to the central lobby to find another bubble near a door.

: Head to the central lobby to find another bubble near a door. Calcification : Found beside the Space Anchor at the center of the map.

: Found beside the Space Anchor at the center of the map. Unable to Communicate : Found on the bridge between the Astral Express and Herta Space Station.

: Found on the bridge between the Astral Express and Herta Space Station. Digestion: Head to the Astral Express dock and find the final bubble beside the billboard.

4) Storage Zone Floor 1

End of the Feast : Head to the Curio storage room and find this memory bubble beside a wall.

: Head to the Curio storage room and find this memory bubble beside a wall. Beating of Wings : Found beside the Space Anchor on the elevator bridge.

: Found beside the Space Anchor on the elevator bridge. The Road Home : Found within the control room, west of the elevators.

: Found within the control room, west of the elevators. Total Evaporation: Head south of the map to its edge and find this memory bubble between the ferns and a window.

5) Storage Zone Floor 2

Voyeurism : Found near a Space Anchor in the break room.

: Found near a Space Anchor in the break room. A Sneaky Love: Found across the elevator lobby beside the Formidable Foe.

Honkai Star Rail was released for PC and mobile devices on April 26, 2023, as a free-to-play RPG. The title is also scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime later this year.

