How to complete the Sunken Caverns in Horizon Forbidden West

Anyone searching The Daunt within Horizon Forbidden West is bound to come across some of the Sunken Caverns that are found in the area. These caverns can be found all over the map in the west, but completing them can prove to be challenging or impossible without the right gear.

Aloy has the capacity to complete underwater caves and Sunken Caverns as exploration begins in Horizon Forbidden West. Swimming underwater and diving is one of the new mechanics after all. However, players will soon find they can hit a progression wall with Caverns and they need to get further in the main story to clear them.

Completing Sunken Caverns in Horizon Forbidden West

Explore the caves for Greenshine. (Image via Sony)

Sunken Caverns are small mazes of waterways in Horizon Forbidden West that players can explore for resources. More specifically, one can explore these caves with Aloy to start stacking up on Greenshine, a resource used for late-game upgrades to weapons.

However, many of the caverns will give a notification to players about turning back because the cavern cannot be completed. Aloy will first need to get a hold of the Diving Mask, one of the special gear items in the game.

Completing Sunken Caverns:

Acquire the Diving Mask through main story progression in order to have unlimited time underwater.

With the Diving Mask in hand, Aloy can head to back any previous caverns and begin to explore at any depth.

To complete a cavern, such as the Daunt West and East, players will need to collect all of the Greenshine that is scattered around the area.

Once players collect every single piece of Greenshine, the caverns will be marked as completed.

Aside from completing the caverns, one of the other challenges is to find the points of interest themselves. Luckily, there are slight clues to finding more of the caves.

Where to find Sunken Caverns in Horizon Forbidden West

Greenshine-filled caverns are always marked by small water symbols when Aloy is close enough. Two can be found on the mountainsides of The Daunt if players are looking for an easy location.

Plenty more caverns can be found along the way within the west, but they aren't located just anywhere. Most of the time, players will need to look for points of interest that are located on the edges of the map towards the mountainous areas. Sticking to the mountains or rocky hills will eventually lead to a new cavern for exploration.

