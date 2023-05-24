How to complete Taki-Ihaban shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Taki-Ihaban shrine is a Rauru's Blessing Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. This means it is devoid of any trials, and its rewards can be obtained once you enter the premises. However, Nintendo's game has its own ways of getting even, and all players will face a certain predicament before reaching the shrine.

The adversary in question is the Phantom Ganon. You can choose to fight or evade it to get to the Taki-Ihaban shrine.

This guide will walk you through the options you have and help you complete the Taki-Ihaban shrine challenge in no time.

What to do to complete the challenge of Taki-Ihaban shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Location

Coordinate: [-1711, 1111, 0212]

Coordinate: [-1711, 1111, 0212]

The Taki-Ihaban shrine is situated west of Central Hyrule in the Lindor's Brow cave. You can navigate to it using Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower as your reference point. Once you reach the coordinates, look for an arch-like rock formation along the side of the hill. The entrance to the cave will be situated right at its base.

Drop down the hole and into the puddle using your glider. You will be inside Lindor's Brow Cave. Follow the path and let it lead you to an opening where you will be able to locate the shrine from a distance. However, don't just drop down and run happily towards it yet.

Phantom Ganon Fight

The Phantom Ganon appears as soon as Link touches the floor between him and the shrine. Initially, the spawn will produce four or five arms with an eye on each of the palms. Get some height and pull out a powerful bow. Aiming at the eyes will deal a good amount of damage. Defeating them will then spawn the Phantom Ganon.

Though it is the real deal, the health bar can be swiftly depleted using a strong melee weapon. There will be just one of those with a standard attack pattern. Drop to the floor while fighting it to get some room to evade its swings.

The Phantom Ganon will drop a Gloom Sword and some Dark Clump upon defeat. Both are useful materials in Tears of The Kingdom.

Phantom Ganon's appearance in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

You can also choose to skip the fight and move on to the Taki-Ihaban shrine. Simply use Link's paraglider to hover across the cave and quickly climb the opposite wall before the Phantom Ganon's arms can reach you.

Keep in mind that once you defeat the arms, you will be compelled to fight the Phantom Ganon as it is capable of following you to elevated surfaces.

Taki-Ihaban Shrine: Rauru's Blessing

Rauru's Blessing Trial in Tears of The Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Once you defeat the Phantom Ganon (or evade it), activate the shrine and walk in to collect its rewards, namely a Large Zonai Charge and a Light of Blessing.

You can stick around and explore the cave further to loot more collectibles for your recipes in Tears of The Kingdom.

