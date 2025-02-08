How to complete The Best Mystery Solver quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes that Dreamers can explore to meet new characters from popular Disney films and shows. Players can even form friendships with these NPCs and accept quests from them, which, when completed, will grant them exciting rewards.

Belle is one such character, who offers you a quest called "The Best Mystery Solver" once you hit level seven friendship with her. The mission is pretty straightforward, with easy tasks that are not too time-consuming.

However, some Dreamers still might struggle to finish the quest if they don't know what to do. This article will cover everything you need to know about completing "The Best Mystery Solver" quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

“The Best Mystery Solver" quest walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have completed Belle's previous mission, you will remember that you created a translation machine for her. She used it to decipher a Mysterious Book, which she recovered from the castle. This book mentioned something about “The Best Mystery Solver in Dreamlight Valley,” and Belle wants your help to uncover the identity of this mysterious person.

She will tear a page from the book and hand it to you, which will then direct you to the spot of a lost object. To find this lost object, make your way to the Glade of Trust biome and look for the waterfall. Once at the waterfall, you will see orange ripples in the water, from where you can fish out the missing object, which is actually a Fishing Hat.

Accessing this hat from your inventory will transform it into a second clue that shows a bulletin board. This can be found in Mickey's Secret Room, hidden inside the Dream Castle, and interacting with it will reveal a note with a third clue. This one just shows Belle, who you need to converse with. This conversation will remind her that Minnie was the one who named her the Best Mystery Solver.

She also mentions that she used to have a space for research in the Beast's Castle. Your final task is to create an office where Belle can work uninterrupted. Simply build a Writing Desk and an Elegant Armchair, which can be acquired from the Beast and Scrooge, respectively. Then, take the furniture back to Belle and click a selfie to wrap up the quest.

