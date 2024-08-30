How to complete the Treasure Hunter's questline in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong presents players a diverse open world to explore where you can encounter epic boss fights and fun but challenging side quests. These can be started by talking to the NPCs you find across the chapters, and they reward you with materials to upgrade your equipment, spells, and entrance to secret locations.

One such quest is connected to the Treasure Hunter, which, when finished, rewards you with a Spell Binder spell. Since things can get tricky here, this article will cover how to finish the Treasure Hunter side quest to acquire the Spell Binder spell in Black Myth Wukong.

Guide to finish the Treasure Hunter's side quest in Black Myth Wukong

North Shore of the Bitter Lake Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

To begin the Treasure Hunter's side quest in Black Myth Wukong, start your journey at the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Keeper's Shrine found in New West. Once you are at the Shrine, turn around to face the opposite direction and run straight till you reach a temple. Here, you will discover the Treasure Hunter surrounded by a few enemies, requiring you to defend him from the attackers.

Once you have defeated all the enemies, converse with the Treasure Hunter and listen to everything he says. After finishing the conversation at the temple, head to the Valley of Ecstasy and look for Towers of Karma Keeper's Shrine. When you arrive at the location, make a 180° turn and run straight for a short while.

Forest of Felicity Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

After a short distance, you will see a tree on the right side with Black Myth Wukong's Treasure Hunter sitting at the top. Before you approach him, activate the Ring of Fire spell to continue the side quest. After this interaction, travel back to the Forest of Felicity to get to the Melon Field Keeper's Shrine.

You will see a wooden gate in the distance with a path on the right going downwards. Follow it until you reach a large pillar, descend a set of stairs, and cross a water body. Once there, you will encounter an enemy on the cliff side. Use the rocks and trees as your guide until you get to the Melon Field Keeper's Shrine.

How to defeat the Green-Capped Martialist in Black Myth Wukong?

Green-Capped Martialist boss fight in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

After you have activated the Melon Field Keeper's Shrine, you will find a boss arena nearby where you will go head-to-head against the Green-Capped Martialist. His attacks will be quick, requiring you to counterattack when possible to deal damage.

You can also use the Fireproof Mantle to protect yourself from his fire attacks and use the Immobilize spell to stagger and open him up for attacks. After defeating Green-Capped Martialist in this Black Myth Wukong boss fight, the Treasure Hunter side quest will conclude and you will be rewarded with the Spell Binder spell.

